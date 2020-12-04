Menu
Road to Inskip Point. File photo.
Severe gastro forces authorities to close Inskip to campers

Maddie Manwaring
3rd Dec 2020 4:56 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 10:25 AM
Two Inskip Point camp sites have been forced to close as an outbreak of severe gastro continues to ravage the popular holiday spot.

The Department of Environment and Science today closed the MV Sarawak and MV Sarawak West camping areas following concerns of a gastrointestinal illness, on the advise of Queensland Health.

The sites will remain closed until at least December 9, to allow Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers to thoroughly clean the toilet facilities.

For several weeks, dozens of campers who visited these sites have reported coming down with severe abdominal illnesses and cases of gastro.

Campers complained of a"terrible" stench in toilet facilities and swarms of flies, which some suspected may have helped spread the virus.

READ MORE: Flies, stench and disease plague Inskip Point

DES confirmed they received numerous complaints of severe vomiting and other symptoms in November, but spokespersons then maintained that the toilets were being cleaned adequately and visitors should follow strict hygiene practices.

The cause of the outbreak remains unknown, but Queensland Health believes a person arrived at Sarawak campground with the illness in its early stages and later developed symptoms.

Queensland Health's advises gastrointestinal illnesses are highly contagious and could have been spread among campers through poor hygiene, close personal contact or use of shared facilities.

Campers currently at MV Sarawak and MV Sarawak West camping areas have been instructed to leave, and not relocate to another campground for the next 72 hours.

DES have issued their apologies for the inconvenience to existing campers and people who had made bookings until December 9.

QPWS will contact people who hold existing bookings up until December 9, and those who are yet to set up camp at MV Sarawak and MV Sarawak West camping areas to advise them they can relocate to another area within the Inskip Peninsula, subject to availability.

Refunds will be provided for people who are unsatisfied or cannot be accommodated.

For more information about Queensland's national parks and campgrounds, please visit: https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts

