A man is in hospital after a shark attack on Fraser Island
BREAKING: Shark attacks fisherman off Fraser Island

Jessica Grewal
by
17th Sep 2020 6:03 PM
A FISHERMAN has reportedly been rescued from the jaws of a large shark after he was attacked while trying to free his catch from a line off Fraser Island. 

It's understood the man had reeled in the Whitetip shark just before 4pm. 

According to RACQ LifeFlight the patient told rescuers he was attempting to unhook the animal from his fishing line when it attacked his arm.

Other people, who were fishing with the man, reportedly helped to free him from the shark's mouth.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the island just before 4pm.

The patient, aged in his 50s, was brought to shore by boat, to meet emergency services.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Critical Care Flight Paramedic worked alongside local QAS paramedics to treat him for significant hand injuries.

The man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, in a stable condition.

The lucky escape comes two months after Sunshine Coast spear fisherman Matthew Tratt was fatally mauled in waters off Fraser Island's Indian Head. 

