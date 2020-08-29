BREAKING: South Burnett to enter tighter restrictions Monday

RESTRICTED: Deputy Premier and Minister for Health of Queensland Steven Miles announced further restriction this morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar

DARLING Downs Health has confirmed the South Burnett region will enter tighter COVID restrictions on Monday, as a cluster linked to Brisbane prison continues to grow.

Deputy premier Steven Miles confirmed Queensland recorded four news cases in past 24 hours, and announced tighter restrictions would expand to include the Darling Down Health Service area, which includes the South Burnett region.

From 8am on Monday, gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people in homes, outdoors and at venues without a COVID Safe plan.

Visits to age care facilities and disability accommodation services will limited as well.

Venues and events that follow COVID Safe Industry Plans can continue operating, including cafes, restaurants, clubs, pubs, weddings and funerals.

There is a total of 24 active cases across the state.