BREAKING: Special medical border passes approved

Pedestrian foot traffic is stopped and checked for border passes as Queensland steps up its tightened security with Covid restrictions. PHOTO: Scott Powick

Pedestrian foot traffic is stopped and checked for border passes as Queensland steps up its tightened security with Covid restrictions. PHOTO: Scott Powick

PATIENTS in NSW who have been locked out of Queensland for medical appointments can now apply for passes to enter the sunshine state.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest confirmed this morning specialist medical patients, when crossing into Queensland by road, will be able to present a new declaration pass available online later today along with documentation from their health service to cross the checkpoint.

Those allowed to travel are categorised by:

1. For a Queensland children's hospital appointment confirmed in writing by the hospital

2. For a specialists out-patients appointment at a Queensland hospital and health service confirmed in writing by the service

3. For a specialist appointment at a licenced Queensland private health facility confirmed in writing by the service

4. For a specialist appointment confirmed in writing by the service along with a written referral by a GP

5. For other appointments at a Queensland hospital and health service accompanied by a form signed by the Queensland Health chief executive that a patient requires specialist health care in Queensland.

Some will still be required to quarantine:

● Outpatients will have to quarantine at government-arranged accommodation at their own expense the treatment is for more than one day

● For a day treatment or appointment the person must leave Queensland immediately following the treatment or appointment

● For an inpatient at the hospital receiving treatment, the inpatient support person accompanying them will also need to quarantine by stay at government-arranged accommodation at their own expense. Or they can drop off and pick up the patient without stopping in Queensland.

● Children receiving treatment at the children's hospital and their families can quarantine with their child at the hospital.

More to come.