Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are currently en route to a North Rockhampton property.
Police are currently en route to a North Rockhampton property.
Breaking

BREAKING: Teen attacked with hammer in North Rocky

kaitlyn smith
9th Nov 2020 4:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are currently responding to reports of a man armed with a hammer at a North Rockhampton property.

Early reports suggested the man, believed to be in his 40s, allegedly attacked a male youth at the Berserker residence around 2.40pm.

Neighbours reportedly witnessed the incident unfold, calling for assistance a short time later.

It is unclear whether the 14-year-old has sustained any serious injuries.

It is also unknown whether the parties are known to each other.

More to come.

berserker crime hammer attack rockhampton crime rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50-year-old Kingaroy woman charged with producing drugs

        Premium Content 50-year-old Kingaroy woman charged with producing drugs

        Crime POLICE raided a Kingaroy home and charged a woman with producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

        Firey’s on scene at Wooroolin swampland blaze

        Premium Content Firey’s on scene at Wooroolin swampland blaze

        News FOUR QFES crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in Wooroolin swampland.

        DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

        Premium Content DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

        Breaking DETAILS have been released following a fatal car crash that tragically took the...

        Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

        Premium Content Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

        Breaking A man was killed and a woman airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after...