Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

BREAKING: Three vehicle crash blocks lane of Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NOSE-to-tail crash involving three vehicles has blocked a lane of the Bruce Highway in South Rockhampton.

The crash on Lower Dawson Rd was reported to authorities at 1.15pm.

Queensland Police said was one lane blocked but was unable to confirm the exact location of the crash or whether it was the north or southbound lanes which were impacted.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Queensland Ambulance confirmed there were no entrapments and the motorists involved were understood to have suffered only minor injuries.

Some of the impacted vehicles have been removed by tow trucks and the closed lane would open shortly.

More to follow.

More Stories

bruce highway crashes nose to tail tmbcrashes tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murgon family recognised for 40 years of invaluable service

        Premium Content Murgon family recognised for 40 years of invaluable service

        Business Andy and Harvy Dascombe have been recognised for 40 years of invaluable service to the South Burnett community.

        Major $3.5 million Mundubbera-Durong road works to commence

        Premium Content Major $3.5 million Mundubbera-Durong road works to commence

        News A multimillion-dollar upgrade is set to begin next week, with a major road...

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking COVID case update as Annastacia Palaszczuk faces growing border ire

        Man lucky to be alive after slamming car into tree

        Premium Content Man lucky to be alive after slamming car into tree

        News A man has smashed his car into a tree in the early hours of this morning near...