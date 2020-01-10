Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have eight crews en route.
Breaking

BREAKING: Car reportedly stuck down embankment

Laura Blackmore
Madeline Grace
,
10th Jan 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
UPDATE: SEVEN Queensland Fire Emergency Crews have been turned away from the Manumbar Rd traffic crash, where multiple Queensland Ambulance Service crews and a 511 chopper are on scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient was in a stable condition and currently being moved into the chopper for transportation.

"We've been told the patient was a male in his late 70s," she said.

"However this hasn't been confirmed as of yet.

"He has head and chest injuries.

"We were called about the crash at 8.24am."

 

UPDATE: A QFES spokeswoman said there was only one Queensland Fire Emergency crew on scene at the single vehicle traffic crash where a car was stuck down an embankment on the side of Manumbar Rd.

"The crash was originally coded as an entrapment," she said.

"We sent eight crew and when they got there the patient was free.

"Once of our crews is still on scene helping out and the patient is being treating by Queensland Ambulance Services crews as we speak."

 

ACCORDING to a QFES spokesman, there were reports of a car stuck down an embankment on the side of Manumbar Rd.

"It was at Manumbar Rd, Sandy Ridges," he said.

"There are currently eight fire trucks en route to the traffic crash.

"The call came in at 8.30am

"We should know more soon."

