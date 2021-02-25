Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A freight train has derailed near Nana Glen this morning.
A freight train has derailed near Nana Glen this morning.
News

BREAKING: Train derails near Coffs Harbour

TIM JARRETT
25th Feb 2021 6:30 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A train has derailed near Coffs Harbour this morning.

The derailment occurred around 1.45 am close to the town of Nana Glen, about 25 kilometres west of Coffs Harbour in the Orara Valley and Police confirmed it was storm related and there are no injuries.

There are unconfirmed reports that the train may have been carrying dangerous goods and it is believed Australian Rail Track Corporation are currently trying to ascertain whether that is the case.

There are also reports that overnight flooding, which cut of roads across the region, has been hampering the relief efforts.

The Orara Way at the Bluff Bridge is currently under water, preventing access from Grafton and there are images being shared across social media of inundation at several other sections of the road between

ARTC have been contacted for comment.

More to come …

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
artc coffs harbour editors picks freight train nana glen train crash train derailment
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: South Burnett’s drug dealers or producers revealed

        Premium Content NAMED: South Burnett’s drug dealers or producers revealed

        Crime From snake breeders bartering weed for household chores, to men growing bumper cannabis crops to avoid drug dealers, there’s no shortage of Burnett drug dealers and...

        • 25th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Olympics 2032: Brisbane gets IOC green light to go for Olympic gold

        Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        Premium Content Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        News Drug use in Queensland: Cocaine and ecstasy use surges

        Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

        Premium Content Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

        Breaking A young motorbike rider has lost his life after he was involved in a fatal crash in...