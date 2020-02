CRASH: QFES are on their way to a two vehicle collision.

TWO vehicles have been involved in a crash in Kingaroy.

The crash was on the corner of Haly St and Kings St.

A QFES spokesman said Police, Ambulance, and Fire and Emergency Services were on scene.

"We got a call at 12 noon," he said.

"It was a minor two car collision and no one has been injured."