Paramedics are attending to a two-vehicle crash in Kingaroy.

UPDATE, 2.55pm: Paramedics are currently treating a female patient after a two-vehicle crash in Kingaroy this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said the female had head and shoulder injuries.

Paramedics are still on scene at the crash site.

EARLIER, 2.35pm: PARAMEDICS are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Kingaroy.

The crash was reportedly at Duke St on Tuesday afternoon at 2.26pm.

More information to come.