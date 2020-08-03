BREAKING: Woman entrapped after serious caravan rollover

CARAVAN ROLLOVER: Emergency crews on scene to a reported caravan rollover on Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: File

UPDATE:

A RESCUE helicopter has arrived at a serious car and caravan rollover in Boolboonda.

Fire crews were in the process of extricating the woman in her 60s when the rescue helicopter arrived, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokeswoman.

"They're now waiting for QAS to stabilize the patient before they remove her from the vehicle," she said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the woman has sustained significant leg injuries, while a man in his 60s suffered a chest injury.

He is now being treated on scene, and is in a stable condition.

More to come.

EARLIER:

A WOMAN in her 60s is entrapped after their caravan reportedly rolled while being towed by a car in Boolboonda.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two crews are on scene along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd, also treating a man in his 60s who self extricated himself from the rollover.

The crash reportedly occurred around 12.12pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew is on scene, with two en route, to help extricate the woman from the vehicle.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.