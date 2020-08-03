Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CARAVAN ROLLOVER: Emergency crews on scene to a reported caravan rollover on Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: File
CARAVAN ROLLOVER: Emergency crews on scene to a reported caravan rollover on Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: File
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman entrapped after serious caravan rollover

Sam Turner
3rd Aug 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: 

A RESCUE helicopter has arrived at a serious car and caravan rollover in Boolboonda. 

Fire crews were in the process of extricating the woman in her 60s when the rescue helicopter arrived, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokeswoman. 

"They're now waiting for QAS to stabilize the patient before they remove her from the vehicle," she said. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the woman has sustained significant leg injuries, while a man in his 60s suffered a chest injury. 

He is now being treated on scene, and is in a stable condition. 

More to come. 

EARLIER: 

A WOMAN in her 60s is entrapped after their caravan reportedly rolled while being towed by a car in Boolboonda.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two crews are on scene along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd, also treating a man in his 60s who self extricated himself from the rollover.

The crash reportedly occurred around 12.12pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew is on scene, with two en route, to help extricate the woman from the vehicle.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

gin gin mt perry rd crash qas qfes qps

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

        premium_icon ‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

        Health There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours. It comes at the start of a critical week for the state, with police promising a blitz on...

        NAMED: The 66 people facing Kingaroy court today

        premium_icon NAMED: The 66 people facing Kingaroy court today

        Crime A NUMBER of people will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today on a number of...

        Young man hospitalised after tree collapses on him

        premium_icon Young man hospitalised after tree collapses on him

        News THE LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was tasked after part of a tree fell on the man...

        One Nation announces former soldier as Nanango candidate

        premium_icon One Nation announces former soldier as Nanango candidate

        Politics The Nanango man has made the bold claim he doesn’t expect Deb Frecklington to be...