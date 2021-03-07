Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two-vehicles have collided at Silkstone. Pic: file photo
Two-vehicles have collided at Silkstone. Pic: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman hurt after two-vehicle crash at Silkstone

kaitlyn smith
7th Mar 2021 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are currently attending a two-vehicle collision at Silkstone.

The incident took place on Russell St, near Auld St, about 2pm.

The residential area is reportedly experiencing increased traffic due to nearby road closures amid ongoing roadworks.

RELATED: Months-long works prompt closure of major road

A woman believed to be in her 70s is being assessed by paramedics.

She has reportedly sustained minor lacerations to her legs and neck.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm whether the driver of the second vehicle had been injured.

Police and firefighters are also in attendance.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

More Stories

russell st silkstone two-vehicle crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 10,000 books to be sold at 12th annual Bookarama

        Premium Content More than 10,000 books to be sold at 12th annual Bookarama

        Education After the event was cancelled in 2020, event organisers are thrilled to bring back St John’s annual Bookarama.

        BREAKING: Police called to pub after man attacks bar staff

        Premium Content BREAKING: Police called to pub after man attacks bar staff

        Crime Police have been called to a South Burnett pub after a patron allegedly attacked...

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Qld parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some...