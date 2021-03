A woman has been taken to hospital following a motorbike crash in Kingaroy. File Photo.

A woman has been transported to hospital after a motorbike collided with a car in Kingaroy this morning (April 1).

According to a QAS spokeswoman, paramedics arrived on scene on Taylors Road and Bunya Highway at 7.10am.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, has since been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition with pelvic and abdominal pain.