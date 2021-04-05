Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

BREAKING: Woman’s body found in charity bin on Coast

by Luke Mortimer
5th Apr 2021 8:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was found dead inside a charity bin outside a Gold Coast store.

The horrific discovery on West Burleigh Rd was reported by a member of the public about 7am on Monday.

It's understood the woman is aged in the 30s.

The charity bin is located behind Stocklands Burleigh Heads Shopping Centre

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and attended, but a spokeswoman would not provide more information.

More to come

Originally published as BREAKING: Woman's body found in charity bin on Coast

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

        News A patient has been taken to Kingaroy Hospital after their car collide with a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway. DETAILS:

        BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

        News A driver is being transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the...

        Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

        Premium Content Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

        Crime Kingaroy police are investigating two frightening break-ins where offenders have...

        Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        Premium Content Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        News A motocross rider has been flown to hospital after he lost control of his bike and...