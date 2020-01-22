Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brendan Fevola has undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix. Picture: Sarah Matray
Brendan Fevola has undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix. Picture: Sarah Matray
AFL

Brendan Fevola rushed to hospital with stomach pains

by Nui Te Koha
22nd Jan 2020 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Broadcaster Brendan Fevola had emergency surgery to remove his appendix earlier on Wednesday.

Fevola, a former AFL champion turned Fox FM host, complained of stomach pains on Tuesday.

 

Brendan Fevola.
Brendan Fevola.

 

He believed his condition might be related to devouring a meat platter on Monday night.

Fevola recently returned to a carnivorous diet.

But the pain got worse on Tuesday, and doctors admitted Fevola to hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, surgeons removed Fevola's appendix and he is said to be recovering well.

Oddly, a psychic predicted Fevola's health problems during his visit to a fortune teller in Japan late last year. He recorded the session for the Fifi, Fev and Byron radio show.

The psychic said his "busy" and "successful" life "might affect your health."

MORE NEWS

COULD FEVOLA PLAY LOCAL FOOTY IN 2020?

HOW CATS CLAWED THEIR WAY OUT OF DEBT

DELETED TWEET REIGNITES KYRGIOS FEUD

She added: "It might affect your stomach. Try to let go of your stress, and try to find something that ... can relax you".

The psychic also predicted a surgical procedure, adding: "If you survive that surgery, you will live up to 90."

By that point, Fevola's daughter, Leni, was heard sobbing about her father's dire health forecast.

nui.tekoha@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
afl appendix brendan fevola

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family-run butcher closing after nearly seven years

        premium_icon Family-run butcher closing after nearly seven years

        News What started out as a dream for the Wain family, and turned into nearly seven years of success thanks to their hard work and local support, has now come to an end.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        Men’s Shed gets green light to build

        premium_icon Men’s Shed gets green light to build

        News Why councillors were eager to give this project the tick of approval.

        Region’s health services unite to find solutions

        Region’s health services unite to find solutions

        Health Bid to ensure the South Burnett has the best health care possible.

        Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

        premium_icon Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

        Motor Sports Belinda Paynter and her family live and breathe motorsport.