BRIGHT FUTURES: Eidsvold School students’ inspiring stories

HIGH ACHIEVERS: These are 9 Eidsvold State School students succeeding in their chosen disciplines of sport, music, academics, and more. Picture: Sam Turner

AUSTRALIA’S school students have been on a manic roller coaster due to the uncertainty of coronavirus this year.

The introduction of remote learning and social distancing threw a spanner in the works for schools across the nation.

In a world which is bombarded with negative news, the Central and North Burnett Times wanted the highlight the good things happening in our region.

Whether its academics, sports, music, or agriculture, we‘ll be running the segment Bright Futures, a series about high achieving and inspiring students in the North Burnett.

Eidsvold State School was recently recognised by the State Government for their work in indigenous culture and language, being awarded a Reconciliation Award this year.

Eidsvold’s principal Preston Parter said he couldn’t be more happier with the effort his students have been putting in this year, despite the pandemic.

“Here at Eidsvold we’re always encouraging our students to do their best, and to focus on their well being during their studies,” he said.

“If they’re happy and healthy at school, all the rest comes naturally, and you can see that with the results of our students each term.

“We’re very proud of our kids.”



Tameesha Pope

Eidsvold State School student Tameesha Pope. Picture: Sam Turner

Tameesha has been excelling in her first few years of school, achieving a majority of As and Bs in all subjects.

She said English is her favourite subject, winning a coveted school prize for her efforts.

“We get to write heaps of stories in English, and I’m really good at writing,” she said.

“This one time Mr Parter had a contest of who could write the best story, and the one I wrote got five Yumbins.”

She has a love for HPE and mathematics, and would love to be a hairdresser when she finishes school.

Her grandmother Trish Pope said she’s excelling in her high achiever classes at school, and is smashing it in the sporting arena by making the Wide Bay softball team, and North Burnett netball team.

“She’s the first one in a couple years from Eidsvold to make Wide Bay for any sports,” she said.

“I don’t try to push anything onto the kids, I just want them to have a good education.

“Even now she knows she wants to go to uni, she’s not sure what for yet, but she knows she’s going to university.”

Alissa Fort

Eidsvold State School student Alissa Fort. Picture: Sam Turner

Alissa Fort is another high achieving student, smashing out A’s in every subject, but has a passion for HPE and sports.

“I play soccer, I play volleyball, touch, netball, softball, and I’ve made the North Burnett team before,” she said.

“I also love playing the ukulele and piano.”



The primary school captain loves sport so much that she wants to be a HPE teacher when she grows up.

Alissa’s dad Geoff Fort said she loves experimenting with different sports, and she has been doing quite well with them.

“We’re very happy with the way she’s going, and the schools good too,” he said.

“COVID has interrupted sport for her, but we’re happy with how she’s travelling, and the opportunities she gets at school.”

Ella Fort



Eidsvold State School student Ella Fort. Picture: Sam Turner

Alissa’s older sister Ella is also an academic dynamo, excelling in English, maths, and HPE.

She dabbles in music and sport as well, regularly playing the piano.

Her love for English however stands out particularly for Ella.

“It can be challenging, but it’s easy when you just sit down and write,” she said.

“I just love writing.”

Ella’s teacher’s Lachlan Mackenzie said her excitement to learn is a strong indicator of how she’s doing.

“She just has a positive learning outlook with her studies,” he said.

“Her excitement to learn is just awesome to see in the classroom.”



Her dad Geoff said Ella has been excelling academically, particularly with English.

“I’m excited to see what opportunities open up for her as she progresses through school,” he said.

“We’re not really sure what she’ll do after high school, but if she keeps going the way she is, she can have her choice of anything she likes.”

Havana Parter

Eidsvold State School student Havana Parter. Picture: Sam Turner

Aspiring veterinarian Havana Parter has shown to her teachers she has the ability to excel in her studies, particularly maths.

“I usually get A’s and B’s, but maths is my favourite,” she said.

“I like English and science too!”

Havana is a soccer fanatic, however her season was been impacted heavily by coronavirus.

Her love for animals is why she wants to become a vet when she’s older, saying she has always had a soft spot for pets.

“I have two cats right now, but I can’t really do anything with them because they’re lazy and boring,” Havana said.

Havana’s mum Yolande said she has always had the idea of becoming a vet for some time, and has always wanted to rescue animals.

“She is pretty clever in school, and we’ve always encouraged her to do her best,” she said.

“She just enjoys going to school, and we don’t have to worry too much about her school work because she enjoys keeping busy.”

Marley Parter

Eidsvold State School student Marley Parter. Picture: Sam Turner

Eidsvold’s rising Pablo Picasso Marley Parter has a knack for drawing, saying art is his favourite subject in school.

“I just like art, and people say I’m pretty good at drawing,” he said.

“I like doing maths too, but art is definitely my favourite.”

Marley recalls a moment during book week recently when students were tasked with drawing something imaginary.

His creative skills saw him illustrate a huge person with big long ears, a mouth, and big eyes, something Marley was quite proud of.

Marley loves sports, and would like to be a basketball player some day.

“When my friends come over we play basketball, and I’m still practicing dunking from the ground,” he said.

“I’m not very good at the moment but I’m going to practice and get better.”

Marley’s mum Yolande said drawing is his forte, and believes he’ll excel in different avenues of art when he’s older.

“At home he draws all the time, just random pictures all day, he’s very creative,” she said.

“He mucks around playing soccer too and a bit of basketball, and he’s really good at high jump and running races.

“Marley is definitely one a kind, and we’re very proud.”

Cora Newman

Eidsvold State School student Cora Newman. Picture: Sam Turner

Cora Newman’s bubbly personality and love for mathematics is one of a kind at Eidsvold State School, confessing she has a love for numbers.

“The teachers encourage me at school and that’s how I get better,” she said.

“If you get more enthusiastic about numbers, you’ll learn how they work and connect them all.”

Cora enjoys HPE in school, saying sports is one of her favourite things to do.

“I try to get mum and dad to get up at home and play with me, but I usually have fun with the dog and kick the ball with them and they play with me,” she said.

“I’m also teaching myself how to play the ukulele, but I just make it up as I go.”

Cora’s mum Sheridan said her daughter does love her numbers and spelling, saying she’s a social character in school.

“It’s just one big social day at school for her, and I’m lucky that she loves it so much,” she said.

“She enjoys going and she just loves all the teachers, and she loves it so much so it’s never going to be hard for her.”

Mia Blucher

Eidsvold State School student Mia Blucher. Picture: Sam Turner

Mia Blucher is a jack of all trades when it comes to academics, having a passion for English, maths, science, and history.

She’s a keen netballer, but her season has unfortunately been impacted by the pandemic.

For English the students are starting to learn about acrostic poems, something she is quite excited for.

Looking towards the future, she believes she’ll go into teaching, all thanks to one of her idols.

“I want to be like Mr Parter, because he’s a good teacher,” she said.

“But I don’t want to be a principal though, it’s a bit too much work,” she said.



Mia’s mum Melissa said her aspiration to become a teacher is logical as she has always loved school growing up.

“She often helps kids in her class, and always wants to help other students who are struggling,” she said.

“She’s really committed to that, and I really think she will be a teacher when she’s older as its her nature, and she wants to help everybody.”

Breanna Blucher

Eidsvold State School student Breanna Blucher. Picture: Sam Turner

Breanna Blucher’s enthusiasm for hospitality was on display this month, contributing to Eidsvold State School’s ‘Sunset Cafe’, a pleasant dining experience created by the students.

“It was really good as all the teachers enjoyed themselves, and they’ve been to the ones in the last few years and they said ours was the best,” she said.

“As a class we had to choose our own menu, our uniforms, logo, theme, everything.”

Breanna’s teacher Shardi Watt said Breanna has a knack for the hospitality side of things, swapping between serving and cooking during the evening.

“Since term 1 she’s excelled in the language, recipe, and ingredients side of things, but then on the hospitality side she was out there dealing with customers.

“It was great to see.”

Looking past school, Breanna wants to branch out and find a career helping children, and encouraging people, especially those in indigenous communities, to “be better than what they think they can achieve”.

Melissa Blucher, Breanna’s mum, said since they’ve moved from Brisbane she has become more involved with her family and her culture.

“She’s definitely committed, and she tries very hard, and does well in her studies,” she said.



Grace Roth



Eidsvold State School student Grace Roth. Picture: Sam Turner

The pandemic has put a dampener on Grace Roth’s mustering aspirations, following the cancellation of the Eidsvold Camp Draft this year.

Her love for animals and farm work saw her come first at the Eidsvold Show in 2018 in the Juvenile draft, competing against 18 year olds when she was just 13.

In school Grace has a love for HPE and particularly English, saying it opens her up to new things.

“In class you’re usually writing genres you wouldn’t usually write about,” she said.

“I wouldn’t go watch a Sci-fi movie but we’re doing that right now in English.

“It’s actually pretty interesting and I want to know more about it.”

Grace’s mum Kathleen said her daughter is always putting in 110 per cent in school, and when she’s helping out on the land.

“I take Grace out with me when we’re sub contracting, and she loves it when she’s out there in the paddock and the arena,” she said.

“She’s a very handy little helper to have.”

Mrs Roth said she thanks the good relationship her daughter has not only with the school, but with the teachers and its principal.