BRIGHT FUTURES: Kingaroy State High’s most inspiring students

TO SHINE a light on students going above and beyond in the world of education we caught up with ten Kingaroy State High School students who have bright futures ahead of them thanks to their outstanding work ethic and inspiring attitude.

Kingaroy State High School principal Ashley Roediger said these students are the best of the best.

“I always talk about leaving a positive mark on the school and making the most of the opportunities you have,” Mr Roediger said.

“It’s about how you will be remembered when walking out of the gates for the last time and these kids represent everything the school is about.

“They are all heavily involved in all sorts of co-curricular activities.”

Here’s some of Kingaroy State High School’s most inspiring students.

Bridie Prendergast

1. Bridie Prendergast Year 10

THE future health professional has her mind set on becoming either a paramedic or a nurse.

A dual degree in health will allow Bridie to pursue a career on the front line saving lives.

It’s a dream the teenager is determined to make a reality after being inspired by her father.

“My dad is a police officer who works on the front line and that has inspired me to want to help people,” Bridie said.

“I plan on doing a dual degree in nursing and para-medicine so that if I can’t get a job in para-medicine I can fall back on nursing.

“It’s so important to work hard to create opportunities and open doors for yourself in the future.

“If you don’t create those opportunities you are limiting yourself and therefore not doing your best.”

Not just an academic, Bridie also excels on the sporting field, as a duel code athlete, switching between rugby league and touch football.

In five years’ time Bridie sees herself finished uni and saving lives.

Bridie’s father Scott Prendergast said it made him proud that his daughter wants to work in such a challenging field.

“We are very blessed with Bridie, she is a hardworking, motivating and inspiring young lady,” Mr Prendergast said.

“She works at the news agency and never has to be told to get ready and go to work.

“She loves school and she certainly has the right mental attitude to get into the field of work she wants to pursue.”

Flynn Woodall

2. Flynn Woodall Year 11

PUTTING his best foot forward and setting a good example for others is what it’s all about for Flynn Woodall.

The multi-instrumentalist has a passion for mathematics and science and sees himself pursuing a career in engineering after he graduates in 2021.

Flynn said by working hard you are setting a high standard for yourself and others to aim towards.

“I have always been interested in maths and science so to get into something like engineering would be natural for me,” Flynn said.

“I would like to get into either mechanical or chemical engineering.

“At the moment I am studying maths, physics, earth science and English, it can be pretty hectic at times but I manage.”

Flynn said some of his inspiration comes from past students who have gone into the field of engineering.

Not only can Flynn solve complex equations, he also dabbles in music, playing the trumpet, guitar, piano, drums as well as singing vocals.

Amber Fitz-Herbert

3. Amber Fitz-Herbert Year 12

YEAR 12 students across the country were dealt with one of the most difficult final years of schooling in recent memory and Amber Fitz-Herbert said her cohort has embraced the challenge.

“It has been kind of hard with everything going on this year, however everyone has been trying their best to adapt and I think our year did a great job adapting to all the obstacles thrown at us,” Amber said.

“It’s a really big honour to be recognised by the school as someone people look up to and if I have made a difference, I am really proud of that.

“After school I would love to go to uni and study musical theatre or classical voice.”

Amber is currently studying music, art, drama, legal studies, maths and English and dreams of taking her talents to Broadway.

She is also a percussionist in three of the school’s bands and occasionally a vocalist.

Amber said work ethic was important for success, especially in difficult times like these.

“I think it’s important for everyone to have people they look up to, if you see someone else do something you think why can’t I,” she said.

“I look up to my parents, they are really inspiring. I love my teachers, they always do their best to help me succeed.”

“In five years’ time I see myself at uni, hopefully happy living a good life full of creative endeavours.”.

Amber’s mother Clare Fitz-Herbert said her daughter has been a fantastic advocate for Kingaroy State High School.

“Amber has an excellent work ethic and has heaps of enthusiasm towards learning and participating in different school activities,” Mrs Fitz-Herbert said.

“She’s a great kid and a good student so it’s a real honour she was nominated by the school.

“Amber is very passionate about music, she loves performing and is applying for the Griffith University Conservatorium, so hopefully she gets in for next year.”

Nathan Lonsdale

4. Nathan Lonsdale Year 12

Year 12 student Nathan Lonsdale stands out for his hardworking ethos, an attitude he say he learned from his parents.

He has been playing the piano since Year 1 and also knows how to handle a trombone.

Nathan defined an inspiring person as someone who sets a good example and applies themselves at school.

“My parents have always worked very hard and their work ethic has taught me that hard work is the best way to get where you want to be,” Nathan said.

“You don’t achieve anything if you are not prepared to work hard and put in the effort.

“You shouldn‘t be living by what others are doing, you should be focused on yourself and push yourself to do the best you can.”

The Year 12 student is currently studying two maths subjects, biology, chemistry, physics and English.

Nathan is considering a career in the health sciences, however at this stage he is keeping his options open.

In five years’ time he sees himself at university in Brisbane.

Nathan’s dad Peter said he puts his best effort in to everything.

“He is very keen on his work and always gets the best results out of himself,” Mr Lonsdale said.

“Nathan is very interested in maths and science and he puts in a lot of hard work.

“He has been playing the piano since he was about six years old and the amount of effort he has put into that is just amazing.”

Ariel Morris

5. Ariel Morris Year 11

SPEAKING multiple languages is something people spend a lifetime trying to achieve, but for this Kingaroy State High Year 11 student she has big plans to put her bi-lingual skills to use.

Ariel Morris has almost mastered Japanese before even finishing high school.

After embracing the Japanese culture of exchange students, Ms Morris discovered her passion for the language.

She said she has been studying Japanese since Year 7.

“When I was in primary school we had Japanese exchange students visit and I was very interested in them,” Ariel said.

“It’s been my favourite subject since Year 7.

“In the future I would like to somehow apply those skills to work between the two countries in the Wagyu beef industry.”

Throughout her time at school, her teachers and older students have been a major source of inspiration.

Ariel said working hard means getting the best out of yourself and ultimately being happy.

“It’s an honour to be recognised by the school as an inspiring student, I never expected something like this would happen,” Ms Morris said.

“In five years’ time I hope to be gaining workplace experience or studying at university.”

Ariel has also been a dancer since the age of three and covers all styles of dance.

Ariel’s mum Patricia said her daughter has always been dedicated towards school work.

“Ariel has a deep respect for school and her teachers and she really loves learning,” Mrs Morris said.

“Her modesty is something I find quite admirable, she is always willing to work with her peers.

“She has dedicated a lot of time towards learning Japanese and put herself forward to attend a study tour in Japan, which made me really proud.”

Mitchell Howlett

6. Mitchell Howlett Grade 9

FROM running the school’s creative arts lighting department to getting on the tools in the manual arts room, Mitchell Howlett has a bright future ahead of him.

Whether he completes an apprenticeship or pursues a career in the creative arts, Mitchell said he understood the importance of hard work.

Mitchell said to be nominated as an inspiring student was quite special.

“This school is a great representation of the real world, the teachers are down to earth and there are excellent programs on offer,” Mitchell said.

“To be selected by the principle as an inspiring student is really quite special and as he says we are making a positive mark on the school.”

Mitchell has been heavily involved with the technical crew that operate the equipment at KPAC.

He is responsible for operating the lights for events such as concerts, Christmas carols and the community orchestra.

After school Mitchell said he is thinking about getting a trade.

“I still don’t really know what I want to do, however I think getting an apprenticeship would be quite helpful,” Mitchell said.

“I could pursue an auto electrics trade, I do a fair bit of that kind of work on the farm and the field will be in high demand in the future with all the electric cars.

“I also have a fair bit of experience with the technical equipment at the school so I might also think about a career in the creative arts.”

Mitchell said he can’t thank his teachers enough for their support.

Mitchell’s dad Peter said he is so proud of both his sons.

“I am really proud of the achievements of both my boys,” Mr Howlett said.

“Mitchell loves going to school, he has really enjoyed the many opportunities the school has given him and I am just very lucky to have a son like him.”

Jayden Barnes

7. Jayden Barnes Year 11

TALK about the model student, Jayden Barnes hasn’t missed a day of school since Year 7.

The young rugby league fan’s words of wisdom are well beyond his years, with a philosophy that being inspiring doesn‘t necessarily mean being the best.

“Being inspiring is about setting a good example, you don’t have to be the best but you should try and do something that helps everyone else,” Jayden said.

“I haven’t missed a day of school since Year 7, I have always made the effort to come to school.

“Working hard at school gives you a head start on some of the jobs you will try and get after school. Knowledge gets you places.”

Jayden barracks for the Broncos and also enjoys spending time gaming.

After school, Jayden said he would like to get into either the resource sector or join the army.

“My mum is someone who inspires me, she is always pushing me to be better,” he said.

“After school I want to have a good supporting job, be an independent man and be living a happy life with a nice car.”

Jayden’s mother said it makes her proud that Jayden enjoys school so much and hasn’t missed a day in years.

Braith Crossingham

8. Braith Crossingham Year 8

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of his father, Braith Crossingham aims to join the Australian Army.

The young army cadet is currently part of a highly skilled training program that shows up and coming army recruits what it takes to make it in the defence force.

Braith said the program has taught him valuable life skills.

“The army cadets is a leadership program that shows you what it takes to be in the army,” he said.

“Once a week in Nanango I take part in cadet sessions and I will continue to do these until I am 18 and am potentially ready for the army.

“My dad was in the army and I really enjoy everything we do at cadets so I hope to be in the armoured core one day.”

For Braith, his dad has been his biggest role model and source of inspiration.

Braith said it’s important to have goals in life.

“I think to be inspiring means being someone people can look up to,” he said.

“For me the army is a goal and even if I do change my mind, the skills I am learning through the cadets program will stay with me for life.”

Luca Turton

9. Luca Turton Year 10

LEADING the way for women’s mountain bike riding in the South Burnett, Luca Turton has now been recognised for her dedication to learning.

She has her eyes set on a career in the sports science industry and said it will take hard work to get there.

“It’s pretty cool being noticed by the school for something like this and I think to me it comes down to setting good examples,” Luca said.

“At the moment I am studying English, maths, ancient history, science and stem - English is my favourite.

“After school I want to either be some sort of personal trainer or do some sort of sports science degree.”

Ms Turton recently competed in a mountain bike competition in Wondai where she finished 2nd, only behind the national champion.

She said she would love to follow in the footsteps of the world champion Kate Courtney.

“My parents and teachers have been big influences for me,” Luca said.

“I have been following the world champion female MTB rider Kate Courtney who is also studying business while training and racing.

“That shows me that I can study and do well at school while still getting out and riding.”

Luca’s proud father Daniel Turton said when it comes to class it’s business time for Luca.

“She is a hard worker in the class room and tackles subjects and projects that are sometimes very difficult,” Mr Turton said.

“Luca has a really good attitude towards people in general, no matter who you are she will always help.

“With all of her assignments she gets in and gets them done well and truly in advance so she can go ride, which for her is her reward for doing the work.”

Karl Macasaet

10. Karl Macasaet – Year 9

CURRENTLY receiving voice coaching from a former judge on The Voice, Karl Macasaet feels at home on the stage.

The musical wizard is part of the Creative Generations project to be aired on Channel 10 in September.

A one hour music and dance TV special that has been a stepping stone for countless musicians who have gone on to showbiz greatness.

Karl said he is looking forward to performing on the big stage.

“Usually the Creative Generations perform at the Brisbane Arena, however due to all the restrictions in place Channel 10 have decided to film a one hour TV special,” Karl said.

“It’s great to be getting high level coaching at such a young age, it’s good experience for me working with people in the industry.

“For me my interest into the creative arts started in grade seven when I came to high school and joined the school quire.”

The Year 9 student has his eyes set on a career in the creative industry and said it will take a lot of hard work to get there.

“I believe it’s important to work hard, nothing in life comes to you for free,” Karl said.

“Look at people like Hugh Jackman or Cameron Smith, they put in countless hours and so much effort to get to where they are.

“For me to be inspiring is by being a leader, but not just showing up to events here and there but making a positive impact on the school.”