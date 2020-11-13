BRIGHT FUTURES: New Murgon leaders have big plans for 2021

THE NEXT wave of Murgon State High School captains were announced last month and the South Burnett Times caught up with the students who will lead their school in 2021.

At a school assembly the leaders were announced with Pharrell Chapman and Bridey Wessling elected as school captains.

James Flavel and Lachlan Zelinksi were elected as vice captains and Jareece Gyemore was elected as the student welfare officer.

Murgon leaders Pharrell Chapman, Jareece Gyemore and Bridey Wessling. Photo/Tristan Evert

As only the schools second Indigenous school captain, Pharrell Chapman said it was a proud moment when he heard his name read out for school captain.

"When I first found out I was shocked, I didn't believe it," Pharrell said.

"I honestly didn't believe it, I was excited and a little bit nervous but once I got up there it all went away and I started smiling.

"Next year I really want to be a good role model, not just for the school but for the community."

Joining Pharrell will be Bridey Wessling, a born and bread Murgon local who has a big future ahead of her.

Bridey said it's nice to be able to represent the school she loves.

"As school captain I guess I will just try and get students to be kind to each other and work together as a school rather then splitting off into separate groups," she said.

"Being school captain means a lot to me, I didn't expect to get it and was surprised when I got it.

"I want to show everyone what it's like to be at Murgon High."

Outside of school, Bridie juggles school work with gymnastics and swimming.

She also loves fishing and Kayaking.

The 2021 Murgon State High School leadership team at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Murgon. Photo/Social Media

One of the most important roles at the school, the student welfare officer, was appointed to Jareece Gyemore, who said he prides himself on being nice and helping students.

"I like helping people and guiding people. When students get in trouble or be naughty all the time they can come and find me and I will help them," Jareece said.

"I like talking with everyone, I love people and think Murgon is a really good school.

"I like going to class, I like all the people at the school and I really love food."

When Jareece was nominated by his peers, gave a speech and was elected, the school student body went 'absolutely off' according to principal Simon Cotton.

"Jareece is a very special boy, he has an intellectual disability, however he is at school every day and participates in every lesson," Mr Cotton said.

"If I had a school full of Jareece's I would be a very happy principal.

"He is extremely caring for others and is very popular with the students."

The leadership team for 2021 at Murgon State High School. Photo/Tristan Evert

Mr Cotton said the school is very proud of all their captains.

"We are really proud of the quality of people nominated and elected by the student body," he said.

"Bridey is quite an outstanding young lady, I'm sure she will have a major career ahead of her.

"Pharrell has the focus on his education but is also a very good boxer and a potential future champion."