Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The staggering number of creditors are unlikely to receive a cent, with the failed carrier listing a bed, table and chairs among its few assets.
The staggering number of creditors are unlikely to receive a cent, with the failed carrier listing a bed, table and chairs among its few assets.
Business

Airline goes busts owing workers and creditors $1.23m

by Hayden Johnson
18th Jun 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of employees and creditors are owed a staggering $1.2 million following the collapse of a Brisbane charter airline, with many unlikely to be compensated.

Great Northern Aviation Pty Ltd, trading as Compass Jet, operated two luxury aircraft as an "exclusive charter service for destination tourists, sporting teams and VIP executives" before it was ordered into liquidation by the Supreme Court last month.

Now the extent of the Brisbane Airport-based company's financial woes can be revealed, with a report on its finances showing workers, the tax office and aviation services businesses are among 45 out of pocket.

Workers at the failed Queensland charter airline are owed a whopping $148,549 in wages, holiday pay and superannuation.

The collapsed carrier also has a long list of creditors, which are owed $1.238 million.

Calls to the airline's director John Sheppard this morning failed, with the company's phone now disconnected.

An application to wind-up the business was lodged in the Supreme Court in May by Mark O'Rourke, who is listed a priority creditor of the company owed $15,068 in wages, superannuation and holiday pay.

Great Northern Aviation was founded in 2015 and flew two Canadair Regional Jet airliners.

The largest creditors are the Australian Taxation Office, owed $101,236; Aviation Industry Audits, owed $89,299 and company executive Tad Nakajima, owed a massive $493,691.

The chain of creditors receiving a dividend appears slim, with Compass Jet's $45,650 in assets limited to two cars, computers, office and home furniture.

The luxurious high-flying airline lists a double bed, bedside tables and dining chairs worth $1000 among those assets.

Originally published as Brisbane airline busts owing workers, creditors $1.23m

More Stories

Show More
airlines business business closure great northern aviation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango ‘once the ultra-running capital of the world’

        premium_icon Nanango ‘once the ultra-running capital of the world’

        Sport Relive the days when runners travelled from all over the world to compete in country town.

        Council hopeful for $3M to help clean up storm damage

        premium_icon Council hopeful for $3M to help clean up storm damage

        Council News More than 70 roads were affected after a storm tore through the region.

        1980s' star sings a new tune after finding love in Kingaroy

        premium_icon 1980s' star sings a new tune after finding love in Kingaroy

        Music Lynda Teh-Ogden was a hugely successful popstar in the 1980s

        Knife, drugs found as wanted man’s busted downtown

        premium_icon Knife, drugs found as wanted man’s busted downtown

        Crime Country town cops nab out-of-towner on more than 20 charges.