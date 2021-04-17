Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services say a house that caught fire this morning is likely unsalvageable.
Emergency services say a house that caught fire this morning is likely unsalvageable.
News

Home goes up in flames

by Nilsson Jones
17th Apr 2021 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A house in Brisbane's north has all-but been destroyed by fire this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property in Mitchelton about 7.15am.

Paramedics assessed two uninjured patients following the fire on University Road.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed all occupants of the property are accounted for.

 

House fire at private residence on University Road, Mitchelton Saturday morning. Credit: Jason Munro.
House fire at private residence on University Road, Mitchelton Saturday morning. Credit: Jason Munro.

 

The property has suffered significant damage and the spokeswoman said the it was likely unsalvageable.

QFES was unable to enter the property and is still attempting to extinguish the fire from the outside.

Originally published as Brisbane home goes up in flames

fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in South Burnett

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in South Burnett

        News VOTE NOW: Matt Preston's search for the best bakery in South Burnett has us drooling. Now, it's over to you. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        Thief nicks $60 worth of pokies winnings at pub

        Premium Content Thief nicks $60 worth of pokies winnings at pub

        News An opportunistic Dalby thief’s sticky fingers were heard in court, after he...

        VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        Premium Content VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        News Ben Roberts-Smith fronts colleagues after ‘smiling assassins’ leak

        ‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

        Premium Content ‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

        Crime What was meant to be a “special night out” for a newly reconciled couple ended in...