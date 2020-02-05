Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
Health

Primary school student sent home after China trip

by Antonia O’Flaherty
5th Feb 2020 6:46 PM

A STATE school student has been sent home after teachers were informed they had recently returned from China amid a school ban on anyone who may be at risk of having coronavirus.

The Courier-Mail understands the student had been attending the school since returning from China but today told a teacher at the Brisbane primary school that they had recently travelled to the country.

The school then called the student's father who collected the student and while they were not showing any symptoms the child will be self-isolating until 14 days has passed since leaving China.

The state government issued a state-wide advice to anyone who has returned from China to self-isolate for at least two weeks after leaving amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has seen three confirmed cases in Queensland.

It is understood the school principal had written to all parents three times with the health advice.

coronavirus health isolation school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COOL SCHOOL? Classes still waiting for aircon

        premium_icon COOL SCHOOL? Classes still waiting for aircon

        News Eleven South Burnett Schools are still waiting for their classrooms to be airconditioned as promised.

        Full circle for NRL legend at South Burnett school

        premium_icon Full circle for NRL legend at South Burnett school

        Rugby League NRL legends visit schools in the South Burnett to deliver a positive message ahead...

        Program addresses ‘emerging’ health issue in region

        premium_icon Program addresses ‘emerging’ health issue in region

        News ‘The more information, and the more times it is repeated, the more common knowledge...

        Young artist’s design to be used across the South Burnett

        premium_icon Young artist’s design to be used across the South Burnett

        News The student’s artwork will feature on the leading promotional material for an...