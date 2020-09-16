VIDEO: School choir’s COVID solution proves irresistible

While 2020 has seen the death of numerous live events and performances, one Brisbane high school has shown 'high hopes' in overcoming its challenges.

Posting to social media earlier this week, Marist College Ashgrove's Performance Choir has shown its answer to social distancing by recording an awe-inspiring 70-boy performance of "High Hopes" in front of the school's Tower Block.

The first-of-its-kind recorded performance for the college's music department was made in conjunction with its own in-house technical production crew and FTV department - and has already received an enormous positive response from the school's students and larger community, racking up 11,000 views within the first 24 hours.

Talking about how the video came together, Music Teacher Darian Johns revealed the boys were originally organised to perform the song in Term 1 earlier this year before COVID restrictions kicked in.

"The boy's had been stuck with the song in their heads for so long without performing it - we thought they needed to be given that chance to show off their effort." Mr Johns told the Courier-Mail.

"We tried recording it within the college's theatre, but I think in front of the college's Tower Block just worked a lot better."

The video's quick success in the wider community already has the school's Head of Music, Andrew Butt, thinking of more ways they can show off the student's performances in unique, cinematic ways.

"Obviously we've faced our own challenges with COVID, we've already done recorded sessions with our music students and our big orchestral ensembles - but this is the first time we've done it to this scale with our choir." Mr Butt told the Courier-Mail.

"Normally our theater can only seat 300 people for a live performance, but the video has already reached over 10,000 views. That difference is massive."

"We've got some more ideas lined up."

