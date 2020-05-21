An area around two streets in Brisbane has been locked down while police negotiate with a man.

Parts of Beams Road and Handford Street in Zillmere have been closed following a major police incident at a residence.

Police are requesting the public avoid the area around Handford and Beams Roads in Zillmere due to an incident. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 21, 2020

Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are on scene.

Originally published as Brisbane streets in lockdown as cops negotiate with man