Brisbane streets in lockdown as cops negotiate with man

by Shiloh Payne
21st May 2020 5:26 PM

An area around two streets in Brisbane has been locked down while police negotiate with a man.

Parts of Beams Road and Handford Street in Zillmere have been closed following a major police incident at a residence.

 

 

Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are on scene.

