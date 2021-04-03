Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Sport

Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted as 12 withdraw

by Andrew Dawson
3rd Apr 2021 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Super maxi Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Bribane to Gladstone yacht race.

QCYC secretary Paul McCowan described conditions as "rough, but not dangerous''.

Competitors were being buffeted by 30 knot winds as a low pressure system forms off the Fraser Coast.

"We started with 36 and 12 of those, including Black Jack, are out of the race.''

Black Jack's crew were fine and the yacht was motoring into Gladstone.

QCYC Commodore Ian Gidlow had predicted a "big breeze''.

RELATED LINKS

GREAT RACE GOOD TO GO AFTER COVID-19 SCARE

ORGANISER HAD SOUGHT AN EXEMPTION IF LOCKDOWN CONTINUED

The yachts which have withdrawn include: Crankster, Hot Seat, Active Again, Alive, Apriori, Black Diamond, Black Jack, Broadsword, Dream Lover, Enchantress, Hasta la Vista and Not A Diamond.

Originally published as Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted, 12 withdraw

brisbane to gladstone yacht race editors picks

Just In

    Baby born with three penises

    Baby born with three penises
    • 3rd Apr 2021 10:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        Premium Content Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        News A motocross rider has been flown to hospital after he lost control of his bike and crashed in the Burnett. FULL DETAILS:

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Premium Content Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Crime ‘The last thing I want is for your children to grow up like you’: A magistrate has...

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households