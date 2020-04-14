Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLARITY: The easing of pollution has made the Brisbane CBD skyline visible from the Sunshine Coast hinterland during the coronavirus shutdown. Picture: CADE Media
CLARITY: The easing of pollution has made the Brisbane CBD skyline visible from the Sunshine Coast hinterland during the coronavirus shutdown. Picture: CADE Media
Environment

Brisvegas on the horizon as air clears for rare snaps

Scott Sawyer
14th Apr 2020 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIP to the big smoke might be ruled out, but an eagle-eyed photographer has caught a rare glimpse of the Brisbane CBD from afar.

Cade Mooney was working in the Glass House Mountains late last week when he stopped for a snap at Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

He captured Mount Coonowrin on a pristine day, with the Brisbane CBD skyline visible in the background, more than 90km away.

"I couldn't believe it," Mr Mooney said.

"I've never been able to see the city from there before."

He said a lack of heat haze might've contributed to the clarity.

Bruce Highway traffic had reduced significantly since the restrictions had been imposed.

More than 60,000 vehicles a day travelled between Caloundra Rd and Sunshine Motorway on the Bruce Highway, many commuting to and from Brisbane.

Other local photographers, some with more than 20 years' local experience, couldn't recall ever seeing the city from Mary Cairncross before.

Around the globe air quality improvements had led to similar sightings, with the Himalayan mountain range visible for the first time in more than 30 years in northern India, as air quality lifted.

Mr Mooney said he'd also been surprised with the detail visible in the sand dunes of Moreton Island from Caloundra in recent days.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Alex Majchrowski said onshore wind flows pushing in coastal air would be helping with improved visibility, but that could change in the coming days, with westerly winds bringing dust and other pollutants and hotter temperatures tipped to arrive from Friday.

More Stories

brisbane cbd cade mooney coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast environment glass house mountains health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged thief slapped with surprise COVID-19 fine

        premium_icon Alleged thief slapped with surprise COVID-19 fine

        Crime The 39-year-old man was told that ‘crime was not an essential reason to travel’.

        Burnett Catholic schools make decision for Term 2

        premium_icon Burnett Catholic schools make decision for Term 2

        News Catholic schools had spent many weeks preparing for the possibility that Term 2...

        What Cherbourg prisoners coming home can expect

        premium_icon What Cherbourg prisoners coming home can expect

        News Their home will look different with checkpoints and tighter coronavirus...

        Couple reported to police for camping on own property

        premium_icon Couple reported to police for camping on own property

        News Pair forced to prove to police the land they were on was theirs to avoid COVID-19...