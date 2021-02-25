Brittany’s partner unloads on government

Brittany Higgins' partner David Sharaz has spoken out on the conduct of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in regards to Ms Higgins' alleged Parliament House rape.

Speaking to news.com.au earlier this week, Mr Sharaz revealed he had resigned from his job over fears that the Morrison Government will punish the company he works for by scrapping government contracts.

The former press gallery journalist, who worked for Sky News and SBS before joining a media monitoring company this year, said he accepted he could no longer remain in the role.

As the fallout from Ms Higgins' alleged assault continues, Mr Sharaz again confirmed that Scott Morrison's office were backgrounding against him in response to a tweet from Network Ten political editor Peter van Onselen.

Last Thursday, Van Onselen told the ABC that staffers in the PMO had engaged in a "grubby" campaign against Ms Higgins' partner.

"The Prime Minister's Office has been backgrounding that her now partner has a vendetta, or a gripe might be the better way to put it, against the government because of him being a former public servant," he said.

"That might not technically be victim blaming, but I tell you what, it is grubby."

Brittany Higgins with her partner David Sharaz.

When Finance Minister Simon Birmingham was grilled on the topic in the Senate, he said he had "no awareness of any such activity being undertaken".

"I will take those matters up with the Prime Minister. I am certain that he has no tolerance for such activities," Mr Birmingham said.

But Mr Sharaz tweeted that he "know(s) for a FACT PMO were backgrounding".

"I don't care about me," Mr Sharaz added. "But Britt cares about me, and it hurt her. Victim blaming at its worst. Go after her strongest support person."

It's not the first time Mr Sharaz has referenced the backgrounding, previously tweeting, "Let's take a moment to praise the strong women backing Brittany Higgins."

"Thanks to those journalists who wouldn't put up with the Prime Minister's office publicly supporting her while privately backgrounding to hurt her loved ones."

Let’s take a moment to praise the strong women backing #BrittanyHiggins. @Lisa_Wilkinson & @samanthamaiden. Thanks to those journalists who wouldn’t put up with the Prime Minister’s Office publicly supporting her while privately backgrounding to hurt her loved ones. #auspolhttps://t.co/ZevqyhTTi1 — David Sharaz (@SharazDavid) February 21, 2021

Ms Higgins, who alleges she was raped by a fellow Liberal staffer in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds's office after work drinks in March 2019, told The Guardianlast week the behaviour from the PMO was "gross".

"I knew personally that when I decided to put my name and face to this there would be repercussions for me," she said.

"But I think it's unfair if they are starting to try and take this out on loved ones.

"I think it speaks to the systematic problems of this place.

"It silences people and I think it's gross."

Speaking of his decision to resign from his job, Mr Sharaz said he had "no regrets" for standing by Ms Higgins and supporting her fight for justice.

"I have absolutely no regrets in choosing to support my partner and I will continue to do so," he told news.com.au.

"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept. Being supportive is the least that I - or any other partner of a victim-survivor can do.

"Brittany - and many others - deserve better."

A spokesperson for Mr Sharaz's employer said the company had done its best to support him, but had reluctantly accepted his desire to resign after he revealed he wished to leave Canberra to support his partner in Queensland.

The fallout means that both Ms Higgins, who quit her job earlier this month before telling her story and her partner Mr Sharaz are both unemployed as a result of her going public with her harrowing account of rape at Parliament House.

