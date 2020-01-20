‘Broken’ mum’s plea after son’s skylarking turns tragic

THE heartbroken mother of a 17-year-old boy who died after being accidentally run over by his best friend has told of her crippling grief, pleading with other teenagers to play it safe.

Mildred Elwood, a well-known figure in Brisbane's fashion scene, lost her son Jordan Elwood on Friday night after a skylarking stunt went horribly wrong.

Jordan, who was due to go into Year 12 at Redlands College, was killed after slipping over while trying to jump on to a friend's ute underneath the Gateway Bridge at Murarrie, in Brisbane's east.

Mildred Elwood (Orange band in hair) (Mother of Jordan) with daughters Rose and Jasmine and a family friend. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

"He was just having fun with his best mates who've known him since he was six years old," a distraught Ms Elwood, 40, of Wynnum, said. "Those boys were at my house today and they too are just broken."

Ms Elwood visited the scene of the horrific accident again yesterday and is struggling to accept the loss of her only son, brother to Rose, 19, and Jasmine, 15.

"He was a very soft, happy, loving, cheeky man, he drew a lot of people together; he was just everyone's kid," she said. "He used to call me 'hovering Milly' because, you know, I was always there."

Jordan Elwood, 17, was killed on Saturday night when a friend accidentally ran over him. Picture Supplied

Ms Elwood said Jordan had completed an automotive electrical certificate at TAFE, Bracken Ridge, and wanted to become a mechanic.

"I just want to say to all the boys getting new cars, getting excited about driving, and getting out there on the open roads, to be careful about the choices they make because they are the choices they will live with for the rest of their lives," she said.

Ms Elwood, a registered nurse, is demanding answers from the Queensland Police Service and the Queensland Ambulance Service because she said more could have been done to save her son, and she was not notified until Saturday morning of the tragedy.

Mildred Elwood (second from right) grieves for her son Jordan Elwood, with family and friends. Picture: AAP/John Gass

"I have been told they worked on him at the scene for one and a half hours, but they should have taken him to hospital - Lady Cilento (Queensland Children's Hospital) and the Mater were closer, but instead he ended up in the morgue at QEII (Medical Centre)," she said.

Police have said Jordan suffered "catastrophic fatal injuries". One of Ms Elwood's closest friends Dale Olsson, a fellow race day "fashions on the field" personality, said the loss of Jordan was horrific.

"No mother should have to bury a child. Jordan was a beautiful, bright, well-mannered boy - what a tragic loss," Mrs Olsson said.

Devastated family and friends gather to remember Jordan Elwood who was killed on Saturday night under the Gateway Bridge. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

Devastated friends of ­Jordan gathered on Saturday night for a vigil at the site where he died.

The driver of the vehicle is not facing charges. There will be a coronial inquest.

Ms Elwood, originally from Zambia, was the 2019 Queensland finalist in the Myer Fashions on the Field competition at Flemington, Victoria.