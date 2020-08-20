Bronco Haas devastated by brother’s death

Payne Haas has been left devastated by the death of his older brother Chace. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Payne Haas has been left devastated by the death of his older brother Chace. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas has been left devastated by the death of his older brother Chace.

Haas made an emotional social media post on Thursday morning to announce Chace had died.

Chace suffered from quadriplegia after his spinal cord was severed in a car accident when he was five months old on March 4, 1999.

Haas' mother Joan, who was also in the car, was pregnant with Payne at the time of the accident which killed a family friend.

Haas, 20, told News Corp in 2018 that he idolised Chace.

"That's why I have got the name Payne," Haas said.

"My mum named me Payne because she was pregnant with me at the time of the crash. She felt I was lucky to be alive after the pain we went through as a family.

"I have my football heroes like Petero Civoniceva (Broncos front-row legend), but my real hero is my older brother, Chace.

"He was two years old when he went into a wheelchair and he gives me strength every day to keep on going.

"My inspiration to do well in rugby league is the lessons I have learned in life. Growing up, all I knew was my brother in a wheelchair and it's taught me to appreciate what I have in life.

"My brother is everything to me. Chace makes me strive to be the best I can because of him."

Payne Haas (far left) with his family. His brother Chase is pictured at the front.

Haas took to Instagram on Thursday morning to announce the shock news of Chace's death.

"Confused atm (at the moment) but I know you won't want me down," the NSW Origin star wrote.

"Just going to soldier on till my heart stops like you did! I love you forever my best friend, My role model but most importantly my big brother.

"Going to miss our banter and seeing your big smile whenever I come home to see you but I know you're going to be watching over all of us every step of the way.

"Thanks for being there for me when no one else was, I'm going to carry your name with me everywhere I go I did this for you before this happened and I'm going to keep doing this for you.

"Staunchest person I've ever met I'm missing you already honestly, Ride or Die my Hitta I'll see you soon. Say hello to grandma for me as well."

Broncos star Payne Haas idolised his brother Chace. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

While Chace's quadriplegia devastated the Haas family, it also steeled them and helped shape Payne's blossoming football career.

"You can never prepare to hear your child will be a quadriplegic," Haas' father Gregor said.

"It was a very painful time, but we just coped the best way we could.

"I think it explains Payne's maturity. He's had to grow up around a brother who has special needs. It's taken a lot patience and understanding."

Haas this week received a two-match suspension for a crusher tackle, ruling him out of the Broncos' clash with the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Originally published as Bronco Haas devastated by brother's death