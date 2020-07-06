Broncos boss at mercy of board as crisis worsens

Broncos chief executive Paul White has thrown his future at the mercy of the board as the club wades through their current crisis.

White has vowed to remain in charge of the club, for the time being, in a bid to help his organisation navigate through its most turbulent period in recent history.

The former mining executive is tipped to vacate Red Hill at the end of this year, when his current contract ends, with preparations having already begun in search of their next CEO.

As revealed by NewsCorp Australia, the struggling Broncos are considering Brisbane Lions boss Greg Swann as a replacement to haul the bumbling NRL club out of their current crisis.

When asked about his future with the club, White said he will be at the mercy of his board to ensure a "smooth transition" with the Broncos next boss.

"I said at the start of the COVID-19 breakout, that I would stay for the remainder with the club, as long as it took for the club to be able to recruit a new CEO," White said.

"I planned for October this year for the time I was to finish up but I will be completely amenable to whatever the board requests of me to do, to make sure there is a smooth transition of CEO.

"That's got to happen.

"For that to happen the right way, I have to be flexible in terms of how I work with my board and the club.

"The club has been enormously good to me through good and tough times and I owe it to the club that I do the right thing on exit and make sure that there's a smooth transition.

"The board have the time and space to recruit a new CEO and for me to do the right handover."

White hit back at suggestions the club was in the midst of a commercial crisis and assured fans that the club will survive through these trying times.

"We're really well placed to navigate the next couple of years but it's going to be a tough couple of years," he said.

"Sport is going to look different.

"Our club is going to look different.

"We've made some tough calls early in the year about restructuring the size of our operation so the club is extremely well positioned from a commercial point of view to navigate the next couple of years."

