Broncos love affair is one for the ages

Footy returns for young and old as Broncos set for kickoff

From the oldest to the new, loyal Broncos members are sticking by their side like the diehard grandfather who gifted his baby granddaughter a membership on the day she was born, to the oldest, who's love of Rugby League parallels their own.

The love story follows the Brisbane Broncos oldest members Keith, 90 and Val Hanlon, 85.

Val and Keith Hanlon at Wynnum oldest Broncos fans. Pic Annette Dew

Their first date was at a Test match between Australia and France at the Gabba just under 70 years ago, a game which Australia lost due to the boot of the cigarette smoking Puig Aubert.

"It wasn't really a date-date but that was really the first time we went out together so obviously that's why we are still here together, following rugby league all these years," Mrs Hanlon said.

They were together long before the Broncos and were big Wynnum-Manly fans, but when the Broncos were created in 1988 they have barely missed a home game.

They've sat together in the same two seats at Lang Park for 33 years.

That is until last year when Keith fractured his femur in an accident although he found a few positives out of it.

"It couldn't have happened at any better time for me, I couldn't have gone anyway," Mr Hanlon said.

Val and Keith Hanlon with former Broncos CEO Paul White, the club celebrated the married couple's 50th anniversary with them.

After a lot of rest and three months in hospital the leg healed and he'll be back in the stands on Friday night against Parramatta.

Keith and Val watched Kevin Walters as a player and think he can do good things as coach while they think Herbie Farnsworth and Jordan Riki are in for a big year.

"If they make the top eight that would be excellent I think, if they get from nine to ten I'd be happy with that, it would be an improvement because they're on the bottom, they can only go one way," Mr Hanlon.

He had some advice for the Broncos too to help them get there.

"Bring back a bit of the biff too I think, you've got to have that bit of biff."

The youngest Broncos fan! Little Harper Ah gum is barely a month old and is already a keen Broncos fan, well if she had a choice. Her Grandfather Ian Savage signed her up as a baby Bronco. Picture: Annette Dew

From the oldest members to the youngest, little Harper Ah Gum is only seven-weeks-old and was a Broncos member before she opened her eyes.

Her Grandfather Ian Savage signed Harper and her older brother Issac, 2, up as Baby Broncos because he loves the club but also sees it as a way to make memories with his grandkids.

"You get a few little gifts and all that sort of stuff it's good fun, it's a good connection to them and it's nice for me at the moment but I hope it's nice for them too," Mr Savage said.

"Sharing good times together, sharing memories together and having something together.

