Broncos star Milford given expiry date

Under-fire Broncos star Anthony Milford has reportedly been given 10 more weeks to save his career in Brisbane.

Just days after coach Kevin Walters declared the five-eighth didn't deserve a contract extension after a miserable start to the 2021 season, the Broncos have made a decision to give their highest-paid player 10 games to earn his next deal.

The Courier-Mail reports the Broncos recruitment and retention committee wants to have a final decision on Milford's future by June 30.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Coming off the club's first wooden spoon, the side is again 1-4 and languishing in 12th spot on the ladder after a toothless loss to the Rabbitohs.

The heat is also on off-contract stars Alex Glenn and Tom Dearden - who has been linked with a move to the Cowboys.

The Broncos have the opposite problem with rising stars Xavier Coates and Kotoni Staggs, who are hot-property on the open market and have left the Broncos in a fight to retain them.

The report reveals Milford is facing a pay cut of $500,000 per-season after he famously signed a four-year deal reported to have been worth around $4 million.

The likely pay cut comes with reports two Sydney clubs are still prepared to roll the dice on the former Raiders talent.

Although Walters praised Milford as having "his best game of the year" against the Rabbitohs, the 26-year-old was given a serve by rugby league great Mark Carroll on Fox League for not playing his natural game.

It comes after fellow Fox Sports analyst Greg Alexander said Milford had "stolen money from them for the last four years" as the axes continue to be sharpened.

"Put him in the forwards," Carroll joked before continuing on. "Put him in the forwards, let him pack into a scrum and see how hard it is.

"Don't worry about how much money he earns, he's got so much natural talent, get the ball and take the defence on. All he wants to do is catch-pass all the time. Get on the back while the forwards are going forward. For the Broncos players, they need to look in the mirror, do your own job and it'll come together."

The club was also reportedly left unhappy with Milford and Glenn after they were spotted with disgraced former teammate Jamil Hopoate last week.

Originally published as Broncos star Milford given expiry date