Broncos suffer their worst loss in history

TRY TIME: The Morris brothers terrorised the Broncos defence in their 59–0 win. (Picture: Getty Images)

DESPITE no James Tedesco, the Sydney Roosters put on a master class, defeating the Broncos 59-0 at Suncorp Stadium last night.

It took the Roosters just four minutes to cross when a set play went through the hands and an offload from Brett Morris allowed Josh Morris to score in the corner.

The Roosters dominated the early stages with Luke Keary and Kyle Flanagan taking full control of the match.

With the late withdrawal of Tedesco, due to a fever, Brett Morris shifted to fullback and didn't look one bit out of place, linking up with his brother Josh on several occasions.

The Broncos defence was torn to shreds, both through the middle and out wide, with Joseph Manu crossing for their second try in the ninth minute.

The Broncos were struggling to get out of their 20 as the Roosters rushed up with Victor Radley forcing the ball loose through a strong tackle.

Just minutes later Radley charged straight through the middle of the Broncos' tired forwards, crossing under the sticks.

The Broncos attacked down the left edge, however Brett Morris pulled off a try saving tackle, taking Corey Oats over the sideline.

As the half progressed the Roosters' halves picked apart the Broncos defence, putting Angus Crichton through a hole for a try on the 25 minute mark.

Another set piece followed by a field goal took the half time score 29-0 in favour of the Roosters.

It was the biggest half time loss the Broncos had ever experienced at their home ground.

At half time the Broncos had made 228 tackles with 26 misses and only had one play the ball in the opposition 20.

They had made half as many metres and post contact metres as the Roosters and had only completed nine out of their 14 sets.

Four minutes into the second half an offload from a Roosters' second rower put Luke Keary into space, crossing for another try under the posts.

In the 58th minute former Bronco Lindsay Collins crossed under the posts rubbing salt into the wounds.

Throughout the second half the Roosters piled on another three tries taking the final score to 59-0 in favour of the Roosters.