Brothers in arms share inspiring tale of comradeship

Ex-servicemen Elgan Leedie and Greg Shinners are living proof of the unbreakable bond forged between comrades. Photo/Holly Cormack

Friendships forged in the military are for life - a saying proven true by the 38 year bond shared by ex-servicemen Elgon Leedie and Greg Shinners.

“We served in the same company, the Delta company, and the same Battalion, 2/4 Royal Australian Regiment,” Mr Leedie said, who was posted to Townsville in 1980 at just 18-years-old.

Having previously served in Brisbane, Mr Shinners arrived at the northern Queensland base just three years later.

“I think there's a special bond of mateship when you’re in the army, especially the infantry, that just doesn’t go away,” Mr Shinners said.

“Even from basic training, in those first four weeks you get to know these people better than mates you’ve known all your life.

“Because you live, eat and breathe together, and just experience a lot of different things in a short period of time.

“And you grow together from there.”

Reflecting on their time in the services, both men said their fondest memories are also linked to the toughest times.

According to Mr Shinners, it’s during these times, when you’re tired, hungry and freezing cold, that the walls between comrades come down and lifelong bonds are formed.

“I've had brothers say to me I’m now a closer brother than their actual brother, because you’ve just spent that much more time with them and experienced extremes together,” he said.

Mr Leedie agreed the military attracts a certain type of personality and will either “make or break” a person.

Like their grandfathers and fathers before them, both Mr Leedie and Mr Shinners come from a bloodline of military men.

Mr Leedie was inspired by his father’s service and grandfather’s sacrifice, who fought and died in WWI, and the close connections they in turn made - evident in a letter obtained from a friend of his grandfather.

“In a letter my grandfather wrote back to his white brother he said ‘if we meet again it’ll be up in heaven or when we get back to Australia’,” he said.

Mr Leedie said one of his fondest memories is taking his wife to Belgium to see his grandfather's name at the Menin Gate Memorial.

There is now four generations in the army, Mr Leedie’s daughter is currently based in Townsville.

Similarly, Mr Shinners followed in the footsteps of his military father, and grandfather who also fought in WWI.

While it does take a certain type of character to flourish under the tough conditions inherent in the military lifestyle, Mr Leedie and Mr Shinners said they’d do it over again.

“If I had to do it again, I’d spent another 26 years,” Mr Leedie said.

“You love it, and you're passionate about it, and I’d always do it again,” Mr Shinners said.