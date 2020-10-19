Brownlow winner’s WAG steals night

The red carpet may have gathered dust this Brownlow Brownlow ceremony with the socially distanced venues around the country, but it didn't stop players and WAGs from bringing the glitz and glam.

While the paparazzi weren't out getting pics, players took to social media to show that they can still scrub up pretty well.

The AFL's night of nights had a much different feeling in 2020, conducted virtually because of COVID-19, but one WAG always seems to rise above the pack and this year it was the wife of 2020 Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale.

Wearing a sheer dress with the slit all the way up her thigh and making a glamorous entrance on the arm of the Brisbane Lions star who would go on to win a record victory in the medal count, Julie Neale rode the medal count as her husband rose to the top.

Lachie and Julie Neale arrive. Picture: Quinn Rooney

After the announcement Neale had won the award, Julie was seen wiping away tears of pride, while Lachie also earned plenty of brownie points with his speech.

"I want to thank my family, want to thank my wife Jules obviously. She is an amazing human being," he said to vision of her wiping away tears in the background.

"Not many people probably know, but she owned a salon in Perth before we decided to move to Brisbane and she had to sell that to come over here and follow my dreams. She was doing very well for herself over there, but she always puts me ahead of herself when she shouldn't have to, and she is the most selfless person I know. Thank you very much Jules. I love you."

Julie Neale wipes away tears.

The Neales weren't the only ones looking sharp with plenty more players and their better halves adding some normality to proceedings.

Christian Petracca of the Demons and his partner Isabella Beischer.

The 2020 Brownlow Medal had a very different look with the virtual ceremony far from the usual Crown Casino extravaganza.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan read the votes from the Gold Coast, but he was one of the limited few in the room at Metricon Stadium.

Players also attended the Seven studio in Melbourne, the Gabba, Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium in Perth.

It was reported that around eighty players and their partners were scattered across the six venues.

Originally published as Brownlow winner's WAG steals night

Lachie Neale of the Lions poses with his wife Julie Neale after winning the Brownlow Medal. Picture: Quinn Rooney

Lachie Neale earned that kiss.

Tim Kelly and wife Cailtin Miller.

Charlie Cameron of the Lions and his partner Caitlin Seeto.

Nic Naitanui and partner Brittany Brown.

David Mundy and partner Sally Mundy.

Jack Crisp of the Magpies and his wife Mikayla Crisp.

Jarryd Lyons of the Lions and his partner Savahna Lyons.