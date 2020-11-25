Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man killed after trucks collide on Bruce Hwy

by Danielle O’Neal
25th Nov 2020 5:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A truck driver has been killed in a collision with another truck on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville.

A 64-year-old Gulliver man sustained significant injuries when the B-double he was driving collided with a semi-trailer and rolled down an embankment at Stuart about 10.10pm Tuesday.

The man died at the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was taken to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bruce Hwy was still closed at 3am today as authorities work to repair damage to the road and remove extensive debris.

Diversions are in place and will be for some time.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating

 

 

Originally published as Bruce Hwy blocked following serious truck crash

More Stories

bruce highway fatal townsville truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $600m early Christmas present as borders reopen

        Premium Content $600m early Christmas present as borders reopen

        News The return of southern visitors is set to deliver the best possible Christmas present to the Queensland economy as state borders reopen.

        • 25th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Goomeri’s wartime history immortalised in bronze

        Premium Content Goomeri’s wartime history immortalised in bronze

        News GOOMERI’S wartime history will take centre stage with $44,000 for a commemorative...

        Severe storm warning in place for Burnett/Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Severe storm warning in place for Burnett/Lockyer Valley

        Weather A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is in place across the Wide Bay and Burnett regions...

        Young rapist in Kingaroy court after breaching sentence

        Premium Content Young rapist in Kingaroy court after breaching sentence

        Crime A YOUNG man was back before court after breaching his suspended prison sentence for...