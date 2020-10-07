Brutal fallout of Ellen relationship

Actress Anne Heche has revealed the "stigma" she faced during her three-year relationship with talk show queen Ellen DeGeneres in the late 90s, at the time one of Hollywood's few public same-sex relationships.

Heche says the fallout from their relationship was so severe, she did not work on a "studio picture" for a decade.

Heche made the rare public comments about her controversial ex in the latest episode of the US Dancing With the Stars, where she performed a pride-themed dance and reflected upon her own very public journey as a member of the LGBT community.

Heche and DeGeneres had started dating in 1997, the same year DeGeneres came out as gay. Heche, however, had never been in a relationship with a woman before. The couple made frequent red carpet appearances at award shows throughout their three-year relationship - and Heche, whose star was on the rise in films like Volcano and Wag The Dog, says that visibility cost her career dearly.

"In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party, and that was the night that changed my life forever," Heche said on DWTS.

"My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," she claimed, as per People. "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say,' and I said, 'No thanks.'

"I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out by security before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman."

"It was unbelievable. Part of my naivety was that I had no idea what was going to happen - (Ellen) was warning me," she said.

And Ellen would know - her own coming out was met with a fierce backlash that saw her hit sitcom cancelled.

"I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years," said Heche.

This isn't the first time Heche has publicly spoken about her very famous ex recently: Back in August, she weighed in on the daytime talk show host's toxic workplace scandal with some cryptic comments.

Anne Heche: “I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years.” Picture: Getty

"I haven't spoken to Ellen in years. I'd listen to the people who have," Heche, 51, told Mr. Warburton magazine.

"If I'm standing someplace and I don't like what's going on there and I stay there, it's my fault," she continued.

"So what are the actions that got me there and why can't I get out of it easily if that's not something that I want to be engaged in?"

She added: "Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey."

Originally published as Brutal fallout of Ellen relationship