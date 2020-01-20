Menu
BIG PLANT: Shai Simpson said his marijuana plant was big and “would have been lovely”.
Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER he found a seed in an old pack of marijuana, Shai Simpson got to work planting it at his Lockrose home.

As the seedling grew, Simpson's plans for it did, too.

When police were at his address on December 29, they noticed a small greenhouse at the back of the property.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police searched the greenhouse and found the marijuana plant growing in a pot.

Appearing in court, the 26-year-old described himself as a scientist and told Magistrate Kay Ryan he had been planning to make medicinal marijuana oil.

"It's pretty straightforward - I was growing it because I wanted to make CBD oil," Simpson said.

"I thought I would trial it - I'm a bit of a scientist."

When police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor read the charge, he described the mature marijuana plant and Simpson sighed.

"It would have been lovely - it was big," Simpson said.

The court heard Simpson had told police he had been growing the plant for months.

"He planted it, he had germinated it, he attended it and it had grown to an undisclosed height, your honour, but I don't take it as being one that was very tall in any event," Sgt Windsor said.

Ms Ryan fined Simpson $350 and ordered the plant be forfeited and destroyed.

A conviction was not recorded.

