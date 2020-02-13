Budding teacher given boost for first year of study

A BUDDING teacher has been awarded the inaugural Nanango electorate Year 12 School Leavers Bursary.

After receiving an overwhelming number of applications, five were short-listed and interviews held with Nanango Member Deb Frecklington and a Red Earth Community Foundation representative.

“I was very impressed with the calibre of applicants and the decision was a difficult one,” she said.

Kingaroy graduate Megan Frohloff was announced as the successful applicant.

She will be undertaking a Bachelor of Primary Education at the USQ campus in Toowoomba.

“It’s a profession she’s entering due to the positive influence her own teachers at Kingaroy State High have had on her learnings,” Ms Frecklington said.

Ms Frecklington said that for many school leavers, it was often necessary to travel, or move to major centres to access further education and the bursary is designed to help with those costs.

“The bursary is worth $1000 and aims to provide financial assistance with the costs associated with moving to their place of learning, the purchase of books, IT, tools or other necessary requirements,” she said.

Applications for the 2020 Deb Frecklington Nanango Electorate Year 12 School Leavers Bursary will open on October 5, 2020.