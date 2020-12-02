BUDGET BREAKDOWN: The Burnett projects happening in 2020-2021

THE Queensland Budget was released today with a significant focus on creating more jobs across the state.

The Burnett region will benefit from several major projects including a $118.4 million refurbishment to the Tarong Power Station and $89.6 million in works to Paradise Dam on the Burnett River.

Queensland Treasurer and Minister investment Cameron Dick said more than anything else, this Budget has a single overarching objective – creating more Queensland jobs.

“This Budget will deliver on the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s clearly defined priorities: safeguarding Queenslanders’ health; supporting jobs; backing small business; Making it for Queensland by supporting Queensland manufacturers; building Queensland’s infrastructure; growing our regions; investing in skills; backing frontline services, and protecting our precious environment,” he said.

“2020 has been a testing time for workers, families and businesses and this Budget outlines the Government’s latest investments and initiatives as we continue to Unite and Recover.”

Below is everything you need to know about Burnett projects included in the 2020-21 Queensland Budget.

Wide Bay Overview

Infrastructure $948 million – For productivity-enhancing infrastructure and capital works, estimated to support around 3,400 jobs in this region in 2020-2021.

Health $2.9 billion – For the Wide Bay, Darling Downs and Sunshine Coast health services

Education – $64.6 million to maintain, improve and upgrade schools in Wide Bay

Powering Queensland Jobs Rail Manufacturing $600 million – Government has committed to building 20 new trains in the Wide Bay which will support services following the opening of the Cross River rail tunnel in south east Queensland

Social Housing $38.15 million – To expand and improve social housing throughout the region incorporating Cherbourg. It includes $6.9 million Works for Tradies Initiative, contributing to Queensland‘s economic recovery

COVID Works for Queensland $26.2 million – To support the delivery of job creating new infrastructure maintenance of minor works as part of the Queensland Government’s Economic Recovery Plan.

Specific Burnett Projects

Tarong Power Station

$118.4 million in 2020-21 to replace and refurbish existing infrastructure at the Tarong power station and ensure the continued reliability of supply to Queensland and the National Electricity Market.

Paradise Dam

$89.6 million in 2020-21 out of a $130.6 million total spend to provide essential works to lower spillway and continue planning work for enhancements to meet future extreme weather events and long-term water demand.

Meandu Mine

$41.6 million in 2020-21 to refurbish existing infrastructure and develop future mining areas.

Kingaroy Hospital

$23 million in 2020-21 out of a $92.5 million total spend for the redevelopment that will increase patient treatment spaces from 46 to 66, improving the hospital‘s role as a hub for various services in the region.

Murgon State High School

$10.1 million in 2020-21 out of a $10.9 million total spend to construct a new hall, a new administration building and a Youth Hub for the Cherbourg and Murgon area.

Cherbourg town water reservoir replacement

$675,000 in 2020-21 out of a $4 million total spend to deliver new town reservoir tanks for the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council and replace and upgrade other critical water treatment infrastructure.

Eidsvold State School

$600,000 in 2020-21 to refurbish amenities.

Bunya Mountains National Park – Koondaii circuit walking track upgrade

$125,000 in 2020-21 to upgrade visitor walking tracks in Bunya National Park. Part of the $8.9 million National Parks Works and Jobs Boost Program.

Eidsvold Multi-Purpose Health Service

$122,687 in 2020-21 out of a $2.2 million total spend for a complete redesign, refurbishment and remodel to improve patient flow, model of care, security, storage and service delivery.

Gayndah Hospital

$58,773 in 2020-21 out of a $4.7 million total spend for the complete redesign and refurbishment to improve patient flow, model of care, security, storage and service delivery.

Kingaroy State High School

$1.6 million over three years to upgrade agriculture and animal husbandry facilities, including new exclusion fencing and sheds.