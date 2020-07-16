BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

A ZERO per cent general rate increase was the talking point of the 2020/21 budget meeting on Jul 15 and Mayor Brett Otto said the rate freeze was the first in the history of the South Burnett.

Despite this historic announcement, some ratepayers will still experience significant rate increases.

Depending on the most recent land valuation, which came into effect on 30 June 2019, rate charges will change based on the increase or decrease of the land valuation.

This means some residents will pay significantly less rates while others will pay significantly more.

Cr Otto said despite the rate freeze it’s important residents understand there may still be some changes in rate charges.

“Council recognises some property owners will face significant increases in general rates as their property value has increased,” Cr Otto said.

“It’s important to note some rate payers general rates will increase while others will decrease based on land valuation.

“Council will however receive no initial income from rates.”

INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES:

Cr Otto said the $108 million budget will feature a operational budget of $70 million to support the delivery of key community services, facilities and activities.

“$28 million will be set aside for asset renewal, underpinning Council’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure across road networks, water, waste water and community buildings, ensuring current buildings will be available for the benefit of future generations,” Cr Otto said.

“The current budget results in a $2.2 million cash surplus with an overall deficit of $3.6 million after depreciation.

“A significant attributing factor is an increase in depreciation of almost $2 million as a result of the re-evaluation of current building assets.”

Asset management planning has facilitated development of a $38 million capital investment program shared across all communities.

$22.5 million will be spent on roads, drains and bridges, while $5.8 million will go towards building parks and gardens.

$3 million will go towards water infrastructure and $3.7 million will go towards waste water and sewerage.

$2.3 million will be spent on plant and fleet, while $350,000 will go towards waste assets.

$480,000 will go towards information technology systems.

LEVY INCREASES

Critical asset water and sewerage charges will increase in the 2020/21 financial year.

The water access charge for urban residential users will see a 2% increase going from $611.50 per annum to $624 per annum, an increase of $12.50.

The water consumption charges will increase by 2.1 per cent from $1.54 to $1.57.

Waste water sewerage charge will increase by 2 per cent from $724.70 to $739 an increase of $14.39 per annum.

Cr Otto said the waste management levy will increase by 8% from $150.50 to $162.50.

“This increase will include a $2.50 charge to maintain operating hours of all tips across the region and increase the hours at Murgon and Wondai to seven half days a week,” Cr Otto said.

“The domestic wheelie bin charge will increase by 10% from $165 to $168 per annum, however the commercial wheelie bin charge will remain the same to help small businesses in these tough times.”