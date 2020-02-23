Menu
South Burnett U14 bowler Archie Koehler against Bundaberg in Murgon. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
South Burnett U14 bowler Archie Koehler against Bundaberg in Murgon. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Cricket

Bundaberg to strong for Burnett juniors

Tristan Evert
23rd Feb 2020 5:00 PM
The final round of the U14 junior representative serious got underway in Murgon today with South Burnett hosting Bundaberg.

The day had been split into two matches the first a 30 over fixture and the second a 20 over.

Bundaberg elected to bat first and sent out Sam Stuchbery and River Felstead with the pair hitting 23 between them.

South Burnett U14 Jack Webber doing his best to chip away at the total. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
South Burnett U14 Jack Webber doing his best to chip away at the total. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Stuchbery was bowled out on 13 with Felstead bowled on 10.

Kori Pope has a strong innings hitting 57 before he was caught in the outfield.

Oliver Boge added another 27 before he was run out with Brody Coates hitting 23.

With 30 overs coming to an end Bundaberg were sitting pretty on 6/180.

South Burnett bowler Joseph Steinhardt took 1/12/3 with Noah Birch taking 1/8/2.

With 160 to chase South Burnett openers Joseph Steinhardt and Nikolas Heness were sent out.

Their innings was short lived with both dismissed on a run a piece.

Nathan Roderick hit 19 before he was caught with Christian Simpson caught out on 15.

After drinks the South Burnett side had a goal to hit out the remaining overs and managed to do so finishing the day 9/72 off 30.

Bundaberg’s Lachlan Heycox took top honours for the bowlers taking 3 off 7 with Toby Lamond taking 2 off 5.

Bundaberg finished the match 108 runs ahead.

South Burnett

