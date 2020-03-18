Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOORS CLOSED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks's Bundaberg Barrel has been shut.
DOORS CLOSED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks's Bundaberg Barrel has been shut.
Destinations

Bundy's famous barrel shuts its doors

Jay Fielding
by
18th Mar 2020 6:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks has temporarily closed the Bundaberg Barrel as part of COVID-19 precautions put in place by the Australian Government.

In a statement released today, the company said the decision has been made to reduce the risk of the virus impacting employees, customers and the wider community. 

All staff who work in the Barrel have been offered alternative roles in the organisation while the closure is in place, the statement said.

The popular tourist attraction is on Bargara Rd next to the company's East Bundaberg factory.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg bundaberg brewed drinks bundaberg brewed drinks barrel bundy closures coronavirus qld
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        premium_icon What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        Health As the South Burnett braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know now.

        RESULTS: Hometown golfer takes Peanut Harvest Week win

        premium_icon RESULTS: Hometown golfer takes Peanut Harvest Week win

        Golf More than 140 golfers teed off at the Kingaroy course for the 36-hole...

        BREAKING: Emergency services respond to Burnett crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency services respond to Burnett crash

        Breaking QAS treats one patient at the scene of South Burnett accident.

        Council weighs in on how COVID-19 will affect region

        premium_icon Council weighs in on how COVID-19 will affect region

        Council News At the last meeting before election, impacts of COVID-19 were at top of agenda.