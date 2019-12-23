Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Bundy woman has shared a warning after a sickening sex act was allegedly performed in front of her.
A Bundy woman has shared a warning after a sickening sex act was allegedly performed in front of her.
Crime

Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

23rd Dec 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL woman is pleading with the community to keep a close eye on their children after a confronting incident allegedly occurred outside the Bundaberg Multiplex early this afternoon.

In a Facebook post on Bundaberg Forum, the women described being parked under a tree at the Multiplex to make a phone call when a man walked up beside her car, pulled out his private parts and proceeded to perform a sex act in front of her.

The woman said she quickly drove away and went straight to police to make a report.

"This s--t still happens in the middle of the day, out in the open, in clear view," the woman said.

The man was described as being over 50, with greying hair, of a slim build and about 170cm tall.

The NewsMail has attempted to contact police.

pervert public sex act sexual assault warning
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kumbia too strong for brave Nanango opponent

        premium_icon Kumbia too strong for brave Nanango opponent

        Cricket Competition resumed for the 11th round of the South Burnett B Grade Cricket with Kumbia hosting Nanango.

        Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        premium_icon Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        News Don’t get caught out – here’s what’s open over Christmas and where to find Boxing...

        ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        premium_icon ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        Weather Forecaster reveals when North and South Burnett to get thunderstorms and rain.

        South Burnett shines at QLD cricket carnival

        premium_icon South Burnett shines at QLD cricket carnival

        Cricket Four South Burnett u14’s represented Wide Bay at the 2019 Queensland Cricket State...