Bunnings sausages to sizzle again soon

The Aussie staple will hopefully be back at Kingaroy by the end of July. File Photo.

THE signature Australian cuisine - the Bunnings Sausage Sizzle - is set to return to Kingaroy in a matter of weeks. While a date is yet to be set for Kingaroy Bunnings, the household hardware chain has confirmed that snags will be sizzling again throughout Queensland by the end of July.

“We know our customers have missed being able to show their support for local community groups by stopping by the sausage sizzle and we know the important fundraising role they play for thousands of community groups across Australia,” said Deb Poole, Bunnings Chief Operating Officer.

“We’ve spent the past few months consulting with community groups, governments and health

authorities on how we can bring back our sausage sizzles safely for our customers and community groups.”

According to Ms Poole, the tasty fundraiser will be back up and running throughout Queensland, NSW, the ACT, South Australia, and WA toward the end of July - pending the latest government restrictions in each location.

The sausage sizzle returned to selected stores in Tasmania and the Northern Territory last weekend, where a new layout that promotes physical distancing and hygiene was trialled.

Kingaroy Bunnings team members Mitch Nuske, David Rankin and Izzy Tomkins assisting the bushfire efforts with a sausage sizzle fundraiser pre-coronavirus. File Photo.

Bunnings suspended community sausage sizzles in March due to the COVID-19 situation.

For community groups that were booked over the following month, Bunnings donated $500 gift cards to these local organisations to assist with their fundraising activities.

Community groups who had sausage sizzles pre-booked during the lockdown are being prioritised for the restart.

Typically, more than 40,000 sausage sizzles are run by local community groups each year around Australia.