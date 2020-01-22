Bunnings snags to save the day for bushfire victims

BUSHFIRE SUPPORT: Kingaroy Bunnings team members Mitch Nuske, David Rankin and Izzy Tomkins are ready to serve up the sausage sizzle fundraiser. Photo: Jessica McGrath

A BUNNINGS sausage sizzle will be raising funds for bushfire victims one snag at a time in Kingaroy this weekend.

Kingaroy Bunnings Warehouse will join stores across Australia and New Zealand when it hosts the sausage sizzle on Friday, January 24 from 9am until 4pm.

Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole said Bunnings would provide all materials for the day and team members would work the barbecues.

“The team at Bunnings want to provide further assistance to those affected by getting back behind the barbecues on January 24 to raise much-needed funds,” Ms Poole said.

All funds raised will be donated to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, to assist bushfire-affected communities.

“Our thoughts are with the many communities across Australia experiencing these unprecedented bushfires,” Ms Poole said.

Bunnings will be accepting monetary donations in-store and online, and any donations made by team members will be matched.

Bunnings team members who volunteer with the CFA, RFS or similar organisations are receiving paid leave for their brave efforts.

“We’re currently supporting some of our team who have been directly impacted by the bushfires, and our stores are assisting local organisations where they can,” Ms Poole said.

“In the coming weeks our local store teams will be heading out into their communities to help with the recovery and rebuilding process.”

Red Cross head of emergency services Andrew Coghlan said the charity was grateful to have Bunnings on board.

“These fires have been impacting on the lives of Australians for weeks on end,” Mr Coghlan said.

“We’re in many of the affected communities right now and we will continue to support those impacted by the fires.

“It means a great deal to have Bunnings stand with us in helping disaster-affected people, and their communities.”