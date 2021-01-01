Menu
Confirmed cases of coronavirus have visited a Bunnings, a bottle shop and a tapas bar in the latest update of venue alerts from NSW Health.
Health

Coronavirus live: Bunning and tapas bar added to alerts list

1st Jan 2021 8:43 AM

A Bunnings, a navy inspired tapas bar and a bottle shop are among the new NSW venues visited by a confirmed case of coronavirus.

NSW Health have listed public health alerts for five new venues - four in Sydney and one in Wollongong.

It comes as 10 new locally acquired virus cases were recorded in NSW on New Year's Eve, with five linked to the northern beaches cluster and three associated with the growing Croydon outbreak.

The most urgent alert was issued for the Wollongong tapas and wine bar The Swallowed Anchor at 156/160 Crown Street.

Anyone who attended the venue at any time on Saturday December 19 must get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive further advice from NSW Health.

There were also a number of warnings for Berala and Smithfield in Sydney's western suburbs.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed has been considered a casual contact who must get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result.

  • BWS Berala, 15-16 Woodburn Road, Berala, on Thursday December 24 from 4.45pm to 9.06pm, on Saturday December 26 from 9.55am to 7.04pm, and Monday December 28 from 12.44pm to 7.15pm;
  • Pure Thai Berala, 160 Woodburn Road, on Saturday December 26 from 2pm to 4pm, and Monday December 28 from 2pm to 4pm.

 

Sydneysiders largely heeded health advice and stayed away from the waterfront on New Year’s Eve. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone
Sydneysiders largely heeded health advice and stayed away from the waterfront on New Year’s Eve. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

 

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed should monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result.

  • Bunnings Smithfield, corner of Cumberland Highway and Sturt Street, Smithfield, on Tuesday December 29 from 1.15pm to 1.35pm.
  • Tile Factory Outlet (TFO), 107 Warren Road, Smithfield, on Tuesday December 29 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

For a full list of venue alerts visited by confirmed cases of coronavirus, please go to the NSW Health website.

 

Originally published as Bunnings, tapas bar added to alerts list

