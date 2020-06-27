Bunya Bash; Blackbutt cafe celebrates epic milestone

FOR TEN years the Bunya Nut Cafe in Blackbutt has been filling the stomachs of weary travellers, stopping in for a coffee and a bite to eat.

Back in 2010 Evelyn Green was walking down the main street of Blackbutt when she noticed there was an open for inspection sign on a cafe that had been closed for 12 months.

After dreaming up ideas, Ms Green decided to purchase the shop in May 2010 and now ten years down the track said it’s been an amazing journey.

“It’s hard to believe we have made it ten years with so many changes over the years,” Ms Green said.

“It has been so good to see so many friendly faces coming in today and congratulating us on reaching ten years.

“I would really truly love to say thankyou to all my customers for their support over the last ten years, if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here.”

LOCAL CAFE: Customers from all over South East Queensland have dropped in for a bite to eat at the Bunya Nut Cafe in Blackbutt. (Picture: Contributed)

After initially closing their doors due to coronavirus, the Bunya Nut Cafe found new ways to continue operating.

Ms Green said although sales dropped dramatically, they are beginning to bounce back.

“Unfortunately we are still limited to 20 people and therefore couldn’t have the big celebration we had planned,” Ms Green said.

“It’s so good to have people coming back through and we have been getting people from all over south east Queensland dropping in.

“We are really starting to get back on track thanks to all of the visitors that have been stopping by lately.”