Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIRTHDAY BASH: The Bunya Nut Cafe in Blackbutt celebrated their tenth birthday today. (Picture: Contributed)
BIRTHDAY BASH: The Bunya Nut Cafe in Blackbutt celebrated their tenth birthday today. (Picture: Contributed)
Food & Entertainment

Bunya Bash; Blackbutt cafe celebrates epic milestone

Tristan Evert
27th Jun 2020 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR TEN years the Bunya Nut Cafe in Blackbutt has been filling the stomachs of weary travellers, stopping in for a coffee and a bite to eat.

Back in 2010 Evelyn Green was walking down the main street of Blackbutt when she noticed there was an open for inspection sign on a cafe that had been closed for 12 months.

After dreaming up ideas, Ms Green decided to purchase the shop in May 2010 and now ten years down the track said it’s been an amazing journey.

“It’s hard to believe we have made it ten years with so many changes over the years,” Ms Green said.

“It has been so good to see so many friendly faces coming in today and congratulating us on reaching ten years.

“I would really truly love to say thankyou to all my customers for their support over the last ten years, if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here.”

LOCAL CAFE: Customers from all over South East Queensland have dropped in for a bite to eat at the Bunya Nut Cafe in Blackbutt. (Picture: Contributed)
LOCAL CAFE: Customers from all over South East Queensland have dropped in for a bite to eat at the Bunya Nut Cafe in Blackbutt. (Picture: Contributed)

After initially closing their doors due to coronavirus, the Bunya Nut Cafe found new ways to continue operating.

Ms Green said although sales dropped dramatically, they are beginning to bounce back.

“Unfortunately we are still limited to 20 people and therefore couldn’t have the big celebration we had planned,” Ms Green said.

“It’s so good to have people coming back through and we have been getting people from all over south east Queensland dropping in.

“We are really starting to get back on track thanks to all of the visitors that have been stopping by lately.”

bunya nut cafe blackbutt south burnett food south burnett news
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DID YOU KNOW? Great Britain played Wide Bay in Wondai

        premium_icon DID YOU KNOW? Great Britain played Wide Bay in Wondai

        Rugby League In 1970 Great Britain toured to Wondai to play Wide Bay in a rugby league match.

        Well loved doctor’s farewell after 48 years of service

        premium_icon Well loved doctor’s farewell after 48 years of service

        News Colleagues and patients have described Dr Robbie as the best doctor in the South...

        FLASHBACK: Two Eidsvold stars make the Olympics

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Two Eidsvold stars make the Olympics

        Boxing Two former Eidsvold athletes made the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

        LOOKING BACK: The fire that shook the South Burnett

        premium_icon LOOKING BACK: The fire that shook the South Burnett

        News Former journalist Katherine Morris recounts what it was like to awake to the...