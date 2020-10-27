Bunya Highway gets long-awaited $3.4M safety boost

Long-awaited roadworks have begun on a 1.94km stretch of the Bunya Highway, north of Tingoora. File Photo.

UPGRADES have begun on one of the Bunya Highway’s most turbulent stretches of road, aimed at improving safety for drivers travelling on the 1.94km slice of ageing bitumen north of Tingoora.

Transport and Main Roads Regional Director for Southern Queensland Kym Murphy said the $3.39 million project, between Swartz Road and Burns Road intersections, would include widening and strengthening the surface, installing guardrails and lengthening drainage.

“These works will improve safety for motorists, extend the road‘s longevity and reduce future maintenance costs,“ Ms Murphy said.

“The designated zones on either side of the road will also be cleared to ensure they are free of obstructions.

“Traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place to complete the works safely and efficiently.”

The works will take place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. Ms Murphy said every effort will be made to minimise disruption.

“Motorists should observe all warning signs when approaching the roadworks and be aware of the changed conditions.”

“We thank road users and residents for their patience and co-operation while we deliver these important safety works.“

RoadTek will deliver the project, and weather permitting, are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Previously identified as a ‘high risk’ road by the RACQ, the Bunya Highway has seen it’s fair share of tragedies, including a double fatality earlier this year.

In May, three South Burnett drivers were fortunate to walk away with minimal injuries after a three vehicle traffic incident along the Bunya Hwy between Wondai and Tingoora, involving two cars and a truck.

In August, a man in his 60s was rushed to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on the Bunya Highway at Tingoora.

In October, paramedic treated one patient following another single-vehicle rollover on the Bunya Highway, this time at Murgon.

For further information about this project, phone 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

For up-to-date information on roadworks and other traffic information, call 13 19 40, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or download the app.