Burnett author breaks into overseas literary scene
A SOUTH Burnett author has broken into the international literary market after the release of her new children’s book chronicling a boy’s adventures on a farm.
Wondai resident Heaven Leigh Porter has released her book The Adventures of Henry Porter’, after English publishers Pegasus Elliot MacKenzie picked up her debut writing piece.
“It was a big surprise for me that a UK publisher decided to pick up an Australian book about farm life,” she said.
“But I think their readers would find bush life interesting.”
The book follows the adventures of young Henry Porter, whose grandparents live on a farm in the South Burnett.
In a world where children are more interested in playing games on iPads, Mrs Porter wanted to depict family life without the internet, where kids had adventures with their family in a regional setting.
Mrs Porter didn’t have to travel far for inspiration, writing about her in-laws farm called ‘Porterville’ in Wheatlands.