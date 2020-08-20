Burnett author breaks into overseas literary scene

NEW BOOK RELEASE: South Burnett author Heaven-Leigh Porter with her new book 'The Adventures of Henry Porter'. Picture: Contributed

NEW BOOK RELEASE: South Burnett author Heaven-Leigh Porter with her new book 'The Adventures of Henry Porter'. Picture: Contributed

A SOUTH Burnett author has broken into the international literary market after the release of her new children’s book chronicling a boy’s adventures on a farm.

Wondai resident Heaven Leigh Porter has released her book ﻿The Adventures of Henry Porter’, after English publishers Pegasus Elliot MacKenzie picked up her debut writing piece.

“It was a big surprise for me that a UK publisher decided to pick up an Australian book about farm life,” she said.

“But I think their readers would find bush life interesting.”

The book follows the adventures of young Henry Porter, whose grandparents live on a farm in the South Burnett.

In a world where children are more interested in playing games on iPads, Mrs Porter wanted to depict family life without the internet, where kids had adventures with their family in a regional setting.

Mrs Porter didn’t have to travel far for inspiration, writing about her in-laws farm called ‘Porterville’ in Wheatlands.