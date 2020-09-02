Burnett barber opens third barber shop in the region

John Abbott has opened his third barber shop in the South Burnett.

John Abbott has opened his third barber shop in the South Burnett.

WHEN John Abbott picked Nanango as his home for retirement, he never expected to expand his family business into the South Burnett.

A country boy at heart, Mr Abbott moved to Brisbane at a young age where he followed in the footsteps of his father Stan Abbott, who was a traditional barber in Brisbane before the Second World War.

After returning from his service, Stan operated several shops throughout Queensland before settling in Gladstone where John trained with him.

Now 85 years later, John operates four Abbott’s Barber shops across Queensland, with three here in the South Burnett.

John said tonsorial art has been in the family since 1935.

“I guess it all started with dad back in 1935, he trained me and my big brother and I have now been a barber for over 50 years,” Mr Abbott said.

“I took over the Aspley shop about 20 years ago and after getting it completely staffed, I ultimately decided to retire to Nanango in 2015.

“I honestly never expected things to turn out the way they have but I guess when I moved here I just wasn’t ready to retire.

“My wife and I are both from the country, I am from Monto and she is from Gympie so moving out here was the perfect fit for us.”

READ MORE:

New Milestone reached in much-needed Murgon CBD upgrade

GoFundMe started for Blackbutt motorcycle crash victim

‘Not in lockdown’: Cherbourg Mayor warns town to stay safe



Mr Abbott bought a block of land in Nanango in 2015 before building a home and moving by 2018.

When he settled, Mr Abbott noticed a lack of barbers in the region and specifically Nanango.

He decided to buy a little shop in Nanango and officially come out of retirement.

Mr Abbott said he has been lucky to find exceptional staff.

“Who would of thought you would find such good barbers in the bush,” Mr Abbott said,

“I have been really lucky to find amazing staff and have the opportunity to expand the business into the South Burnett.

“It really has just evolved, when I moved here I didn’t expect to open shops, I guess I had to admit I wasn’t quite ready to retire just yet.”

Mr Abbott now has three barber shops in the South Burnett, employing five staff including Tyrone Murray who is the newest barber in Murgon.